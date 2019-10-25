CAZENOVIA — Macy Shultz scored three unanswered goals in the second half, including the game winner, as South Jefferson’s girls soccer team rallied to defeat Cazenovia, 4-2, on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class B first-round game.
The ninth-seeded Spartans, who improved to 13-3-1, trailed 2-1 at halftime to the eighth-seeded Lakers (11-5-1).
Shultz scored a goal in the 58th minute for South Jefferson and followed with a goal two minutes later to tie the game at 2-2.
Shultz followed by the deciding goal in the 64th minute, with Reese Widrick assisting.
The Spartans advance to play in a quarterfinal at top-seeded Central Valley Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday in Ilion.
Ava Gavitt and Lily Clonan scored a goal each in the first half for Cazenovia.
WESTHILL 8, GENERAL BROWN 0
Erica Gangemi scored three goals and assisted on another and Sophia Caron totaled two goals and two assists as the third-seeded Warriors (14-1-1) defeated the 14th-seeded Lions (8-7-1) in a Class B first-round game at Westhill.
CORTLAND 3, WATERTOWN 2 (OT)
Tatum Overton scored twice in overtime for the fifth-seeded Cyclones, but the fourth-seeded Tigers rallied with three consecutive goals to win a Class A quarterfinal at Cortland.
Overton scored in the 82nd and 93rd minutes for Watertown (13-4) and goalie Alana Mastin finished with 18 saves.
Soleil Gutchess, Jenicah Brown and Grace Call each scored in the second overtime for Cortland (12-5), with the deciding goal scored with 25 seconds remaining.
WATERVILLE 3, IMMACULATE HEART 1
J. Carter tallied two goals and assisted on another as the top-seeded Indians (13-0-2) outlasted the eighth-seeded Cavaliers in a Class C quarterfinal in Waterville.
Miranda Bearup scored a goal for Immaculate Heart Central (8-9-1), and goalie Keely Cooney was credited with 22 saves.
FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Hailey Traut tallied a goal and an assist as the 12th-seeded Maroon Knights (6-8-1) edged the No. 13 seed Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal at Frankfort-Schuyler.
Goalie Delaney Wiley made 13 saves for Thousand Islands (8-8-1).
MCGRAW 2, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Taylor Conklin and Andrea May scored a goal each as the fourth-seeded Eagles (15-0-2) blanked the fifth-seeded Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal at McGraw.
Goalie Sydney Hess made 15 saves for Belleville Henderson (12-2-3).
FABIUS-POMPEY 4, LYME 1
Lexi Durocher scored two goals as the second-seeded Falcons (14-2-1) defeated the seventh-seeded Indians in a Class D quarterfinal at Fabius.
Callie LaFontaine scored a goal for Lyme (10-6-1), and goalie Camille Stevenson made four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Kelsea Whittier scored 11 points and added 17 assists to lead the Golden Bears to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-17 win over Gouverneur (1-13, 0-8) in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division match at Canton.
Sydney Lorenc picked up six kills and Gretchen Warner added five for Canton (10-4, 5-3).
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Alex Secore scored 21 points as the Huskies (7-8, 5-5) defeated Brushton-Moira, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 in an East Division match at Malone.
Madison Wilcox and Kaelin Soulia each scored six points for the Panthers (0-16, 0-10).
CHATEAUGAY 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Ayana Adas scored 10 points and added 14 kills as the Bulldogs (10-5, 8-2) won the East Division title with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 sweep over Salmon River in Fort Covington.
Halle Lazore led Salmon River (10-5, 7-3) with 11 points.
