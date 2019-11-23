WAPPINGERS FALLS — South Lewis eighth-grader Brynn Bernard claimed a fifth-place finish at the New York State Federation cross-country meet Saturday at Bowdoin Park.
Bernard turned in a time of 18 minutes, 45.3 seconds on the hilly 5-kilometer course that was in great shape for late November.
“It was perfect out there, in the 50s, and she ran her best race of the season,” South Lewis coach Jack Bernard said.
Norwood-Norfolk sophomore Maddie Dineeen finished 19th with a time of 19:15.4 and South Jefferson sophomore Alexa Doe was 37th with a mark of 19:36.4. The top 40 finishers received medals.
Canton senior Arianna Whittaker placed 81st with a time of 20:30.4.
North Rockland senior Katelyn Tuohy won the girls race with a time 17:02.5, which was 57.4 seconds ahead of her closest competition. Pittsford Mendon senior Sam Lawler won the boys race with a time of 15:57.2.
The Beaver River boys and South Lewis girls will compete at the Nike New York/Northeast Nationals on Saturday at the same Bowdoin Park venue.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WENTWORTH 30TH IN 50 FREE
Canton junior Emily Wentworth placed 30th in the 50-yard freestyle at the state championships at Ithaca College.
Wentworth logged a time of 25.19 in the event, which was won by Catherine Stanford of Section 8’s Oceanside.
Stanford also placed second in the 100 freestyle.
GIRLS HOCKEY
ITHACA 4, MALONE 0
Madison Somberger scored a pair of goals as the Ithaca Little Red shut down the Huskies in a nonleague game in Malone.
Julies Brutnell and Dori Shipman also scored as Ithaca scored all of its goals in the first two periods. Hannah Brennan made 10 saves in the shutout.
Gina Norcross stopped 30 shots for Malone (1-1).
