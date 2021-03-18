TURIN — Sophia Sabatini totaled 24 assists, 12 digs and 11 service points as South Lewis swept Carthage, 3-0, in a nonleague volleyball match on Thursday.
Amelia Hoffman accumulated 20 digs, seven kills and five service points for the Falcons (6-3), who prevailed 25-18, 25-10 and 25-17,
Lauren McGuire chipped in 13 kills and 10 service points for South Lewis.
Mikenzie Martens totaled three aces and six kills for Carthage (5-3), Casey Bresko recorded two aces and three kills and Lorissa Miller tallied 11 assists.
WATERTOWN 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sarah Kilburn netted 14 digs, 12 kills and nine service as the host Cyclones points swept the Spartans, 25-8, 25-19, 25-19.
Maria Netto registered 20 assists, six digs and five service points, while Alana Mastin logged 20 service points, eight assists and seven digs for Watertown (3-2).
South Jefferson fell to 2-4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 60, CARTHAGE 23
Adrien LaMora scored a game-high 20 points to spark the Warriors past the Comets in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Daelyn Alcock contributed 11 points for the Warriors (4-2) and Bella Davis and McKenna House each scored 10 points.
Kiannah Ward scored 10 points to lead the Comets (3-6).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 56, SACKETS HARBOR 20
Kennady Amo scored 12 points and handed out seven assists as the Vikings downed the Patriots (1-6) in Sackets Harbor.
Trisha Thompson also provided 12 points for Thousand Islands (3-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 58, HARRISVILLE 19
Josie Barton’s 24 points powered the Red Knights to a victory over the Pirates in their season debut in LaFargeville.
Cadence Hutchins added 16 points for LaFargeville (1-0).
Maegan Kackison led Harrisville (3-4).
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Belleville Henderson, 36-16.
ST. REGIS FALLS 62, SALMON RIVER 33
Rhea Work finished with 20 points as the Saints (3-0) defeated Salmon River in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Olivia Wilson scored 12 points and Emily Arcadi added 10.
Lindsay Martin led the Shamrocks (1-5) with 11 points and Mia Leroux scored 10.
MALONE 56, MASSENA 41
An 18-point effort from Madison Ansari sent Malone (7-0) past the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Massena.
Tori Jacobs and Layla Bingham each scored nine points for Massena (3-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Ryley Ashley scored three goals to send the Flyers (5-1) past St. Lawrence Central in a nonleague game in Norfolk.
Bobby Voss scored two goals and Brody VanBuren and Gavin Phillips also scored.
Evan Smith scored both goals for the Larries (0-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 10, CANTON 4
Sophie Compeau supplied three goals for the Sandstoners (6-0) in a nonleague win over Canton in Potsdam.
Kennedy Emerson and Keely Towne both scored two goals.
Sydnee Francis scored two goals for Canton (0-2).
SALMON RIVER 5, PLATTSBURGH 4
The Shamrocks (2-5) overcame a 3-1 deficit after one period with four goals in the second to beat Plattsburgh in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Karahkwenhawe White scored three goals for Salmon River. Brycelan Sunday and Kayla Cunningham also scored.
