BRASHER FALLS — Kade Hayes scored twice as the St. Lawrence Central boys hockey team held off the Islanders, 6-5, in the St. Lawrence Tournament on Friday night.
Avery Zenger made 41 saves for St. Lawrence Central (2-2 overall, 2-1 league).
Cooper Bennett netted a pair of goals for the Islanders (0-4-1, 0-3-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4, UTICA NOTRE DAME 1
John Friot scored a pair of goals to help Norwood-Norfolk beat Utica Notre Dame in the other first-round game of the St. Lawrence Tournament at Brasher Falls.
Gavin Phillips and Braeden Bethel also scored for the Flyers (1-2).
Ryley Ashley provided two assists and Caleb Averill made 22 saves.
OFA 4, KENMORE EAST 1
Ogdensburg Free Academy struck for all four goals in the third period to win its first-round game against Section 6’s Kenmore East (Buffalo area) in the Salmon River Tournament in Fort Covington.
The Blue Devils (4-1) trailed 1-0 entering the third period before Landin McDonald, Tyler Sovie, Gabriel Clark and Holden Woods each scored.
Drew Piercey made 25 saves for OFA.
SALMON RIVER 6, QUEENSBURY 0
Evan Collette scored goals at 2:09 and 3:13 and the Shamrocks went on to build a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period in a first-round victory in the Salmon River Tournament.
Luke Miller, Ethan Moulton, Chase Lewis and Caiden Cartier connected for the other goals. Kade Cook and Evan White both recorded two assists and Crayton Cree handled the 20 shots he faced in posting the shutout.
VICTOR 3, MASSENA 0
Asher Erwin provided a pair of assists as Victor received scoring from three players to send Massena to its first loss of the season in a nonleague game in Rochester.
Simon Kowal, Charlie Romeis and Aiden Beal each scored for Victor.
Dakota Allen made 25 saves for Massena (3-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 2, OSWEGO 1
Brooke Terry’s third-period goal helped the Red Raiders rally past the Buccaneers in a nonleague victory at Oswego.
Harper Oakes tied the game in the second period with a goal for Massena (7-0).
Aliana DiBlasi opened the scoring for Oswego (1-3, 0-2).
VOLLEYBALL
WHITESBORO 3, WATERTOWN 0
Whitesboro swept Watertown 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 in a nonleague match at Watertown.
Augusta Boomhower recorded eight service points, seven assists, five digs and three kills for Watertown (3-4).
Kate Ciscell scored seven points and provided four aces. Julie Urf delivered six kills. Alana Mastin posted seven digs and Morgan Brady six.
