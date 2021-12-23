CANTON — Brionna Foster scored 24 points and Rylee Daoust scored six of her 12 points in the pivotal third quarter as the St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team beat Canton 53-46 in the first round of the Don Petty Tournament on Wednesday night.
St. Lawrence (4-4) opened up a one-point halftime lead with a 17-9 run in the third quarter. The Larries’ performance helped counter a 27-point game by Canton’s Ava Hoy. Maddie Hoy added 11 points for the Golden Bears (3-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 56, EDWARDS-KNOX 20
Grace Plumley unloaded for 23 points as Madrid-Waddington surged to a 15-point halftime lead en route to a victory over Edwards-Knox in the other first-round game of the Don Petty Tournament.
Natalia Pearson followed with 14 points for the Yellowjackets (8-1). Hailey Marcellus pitched in with eight.
Lily Lottie and DeKoda Matthews each scored six to lead the Cougars (2-4).
HEUVELTON 77, HARRISVILLE 12
Katie Cunningham and Bella Doyle combined for 39 points as Heuvelton zoomed past Harrisville in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Harrisville.
Rylin McAllister scored 14 points to follow Cunningham’s 20 and Doyle’s 19 for the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0), who hit 11 3-pointers and outscored the Pirates 30-0 in the first quarter.
Isabel Miller led Harrisville (0-6, 0-3) with eight points.
HAMMOND 62, GOUVERNEUR 49
Landree Kenyon hit five 3-pointers en route to 26 points as Hammond beat Gouverneur in a nonleague game in Hammond.
Ava Howie added 15 points for the Red Devils (2-0), who finished with 10 3-pointers.
Alexis Devlin scored 12 points and Cierra Besaw added 10 points for the Wildcats (4-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 66, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 16
Freshman Oliva Simser struck for 21 points to lead Hermon-DeKalb to the nonleague victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in DeKalb Junction.
Hanna Gollinger added 18 points and Aaliyah O’Donnell 13 for the Demons (4-2).
Emma Phippen scored eight points for the Panthers (1-7).
CORTLAND 63, CARTHAGE 34
Kirsten Merritt scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Purple Tigers (5-2) past the Comets in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Kiannah Ward scored 16 points to lead Carthage (0-9) and Hannah Makuch contributed 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARTHAGE 58, SOUTH JEFFERSON 54
Trenton Walker scored 24 points to propel the Comets past the Spartans in a division crossover game in Adams.
Kalel Tevaga contributed 13 points and Ashton Norton added 10 points for Carthage (3-3, 2-2), which trailed 23-21 at halftime, but outscored South Jefferson, 37-31, in the second half to prevail.
Curtis Staie scored 22 points to lead the Spartans (4-2, 3-2) and Nolan Widrick scored 13 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 65, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 34
Tommy Storrin scored 14 points to pace the Larries past the Flyers in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Ayden Beach contributed 11 points for St. Lawrence Central (6-3, 3-1) and Jayden Ashley finished with 10 points.
Caden St. Andrews scored a game-high 19 points to lead Norwood-Norfolk (1-3, 1-2),
BEEKMANTOWN 63, OFA 38
Josh Burgin scored 17 points in Beekmantown’s nonleague victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Beekmantown.
Brady Mannix contributed 14 points and Nathan Parliament 12 for the Eagles.
Andrew Loffler scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (2-4).
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 3, MASSENA 2
Charlie Dow scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the Larries past the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Brasher Falls.
Jesiah Adams scored a pair of goals for St. Lawrence (4-2, 4-1) and Andrew Lamora recorded a pair of assists.
Dakota Allen made 24 saves for Massena (2-3, 2-1).
Also on Wednesday, Malone edged Tupper Lake, 5-4.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 54, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 14
Gabe Lynch (172 pounds) and Manuel Gonzales (132) each won by pin to spark the unbeaten Warriors (9-0, 4-0) to a division crossover triumph over the Spartans in Adams.
Chase Lawton (126) won by technical fall to pace South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-3).
GENERAL BROWN 48, LOWVILLE 25
General Brown recorded four successive victories by pin at weights 138 through 160 en route to the Frontier League victory over Lowville in Dexter.
David O’Neil (138), John Chamberlain (145), Nathan Snow (152) and Cael Buckley (160) each gained wins for the Lions. Dylan Munk and Nick Rogers added pins at 126 and 285, respectively, for General Brown (4-2, 1-0).
Daniel Cole won by major decision at 132 for Lowville (0-3), and Patrick Grimsey (118), Sean Kelly (172) and Alex Farney (215) won by fall.
COPENHAGEN 42, WATERTOWN 24
Kaden Tiberend (118), Chase Nevills (126), Casey Powis (145), Dylan Petrie (152) and Lane Lyndaker (285) each won by fall to propel the Golden Knights (1-1) to a division crossover victory over the Cyclones in Copenhagen.
Jack Clough (160) and Cain Roberts (215) each won by fall for Watertown (3-6, 2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.