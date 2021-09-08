COPENHAGEN — Malena Stevenson scored on a penalty kick with 23 minutes and 40 seconds left in regulation to lift Lyme’s girls soccer team to a 2-1 triumph over Copenhagen on Tuesday in the Frontier League “D” Division and season opener for both teams.
Miranda Bearup scored an unassisted goal in the first half for the Indians and goalkeeper Katilyn Weston made six saves in the win.
Mollie Babcock scored in the first half for the Golden Knights and Charli Carroll finished with eight stops.
SACKETS HARBOR 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Lauren Sholett scored a pair of goals to spark the host Patriots past the Red Knights to prevail in a “D” Division game and season opener for both teams.
Kendall Bisbort and Abby Flinto scored a goal each for Sackets Harbor and Peyton Britton assisted on a pair of goals.
Elyza Smith tallied a goal for LaFargeville and goalie Lyndsey Matthews made 15 saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, INDIAN RIVER 2
Macy Shultz scored four goals to propel the host Spartans past the Warriors in both a Frontier League game and season opener for both teams.
Jackie Piddock scored two goals and assisted on another for South Jefferson and Alysse Perry registered two assists.
WATERTOWN 5, GENERAL BROWN 0
Alex Macutek and Delaney Callahan each registered a goal and an assist in the first half as Watertown rolled to an crossover victory at Watertown High School.
Keely Petrie, Miriah Quesenberry and Tatum Overton each added goals for the Cyclones (2-0-1, 1-0). Goalie Alana Mastin made two saves.
LOWVILLE 2, CARTHAGE 0
Eliana Bronbrest and Peyton Cole scored a goal each as the Red Raiders blanked the Comets in a Frontier League crossover game and season opener for both teams.
Goalie Olivia Brandel made one save to notch the shutout for Lowville.
Kiannah Ward was credited with 20 saves for Carthage.
BEAVER RIVER 1, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Adalynn Olmstead’s goal in the 25th minute stood up as Beaver River captured the “C” Division game against Thousand Islands in Beaver Falls.
Brenna Mast assisted on Olmstead’s goal for Beaver River (2-0). Goalie Joselynne Duell stopped one shot in the shutout.
Delaney Wiley made 13 saves for Thousand Islands (0-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, SANDY CREEK 0
Leah Greene tallied two goals and keeper Ashley Wright made two saves to record the shutout as the Falcons (1-0) blanked the Comets (0-2) to win a “C” Division game in Sandy Creek.
CANTON 2, MALONE 0
Emily Easterbrooks scored and Canton also connected when Gabby Shuckers’ corner kick deflected off a defender as the Golden Bears won a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game over the Huskies in Canton.
Bri Roiger stopped three shots for the shutout. Gina Norcross made 13 saves for Malone.
CHATEAUGAY 6, SALMON RIVER 0
Olivia Cook and Avery Tam each scored two goals as Chateaugay rolled to a victory over Salmon River in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Cook added two assists and Tam one for the Bulldogs (1-1). Chateaugay outshot Salmon River (1-2) 18-0.
BOYS SOCCER
CANTON 3, HERMON-DEKALB 2 (OT)
Brad Frank supplied two goals, including the game-winner 5:09 into overtime, to propel Canton over Hermon-DeKalb in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Josh Aldous also scored for Canton and Chris Downs assisted on Frank’s game-tying goal. Frank’s winner was unassisted.
Cade Chezum made five saves for the Golden Bears (1-2). Andrew Matthews stopped 10 shots for Hermon-DeKalb, which took a 2-0 lead on goals from Ayen Tehonica and Kevin Joj. Tehonica assisted on Joj’s goal.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 96, SOUTH JEFFERSON 84
Jasmine Ferguson (200 individual medley) and Loise Pador (100 breaststroke) each won an individual event and contributed to relay victories as Watertown relied on its depth to outlast South Jefferson in a Frontier League meet in Adams.
Ferguson and Mallory Peters each appeared on two winning relays for the Cyclones (1-0).
Emma Purvis (100 and 200 freestyle) and Julia Garvin (50 free, 100 backstroke) each won two events for South Jefferson and swam on the winning 200 free relay. Ava Burns also appeared on the relay and won the 200 IM for the Spartans (1-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 90, BEAVER RIVER 83
Franchesca Cartaya (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Emma Dicob (one-meter diving, 100 backstroke) each won two individual events as the Vikings bested the Beavers in a “B” Division match, which was also the season opener for both teams.
LOWVILLE 57, SOUTH LEWIS 36
Meredith Lovenduski, Linnea Haney and Grace Myers each won an individual event and contributed to a pair of winning relays as Lowville beat South Lewis in the season opener in Lowville.
Lovenduski won the 100 freestyle, Haney the 200 IM and Myers the 50 free. Delaney Bergen (100 fly) and Shelby Law (200 free) also won an event and swam on a winning relay for the Raiders (1-0).
VOLLEYBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Riley Beldock provided several blocks to spark Madrid-Waddington in a 15-5, 15-14, 15-14 season-opening sweep of Brushton-Moira in an NAC match in Brushton.
The Yellowjackets also excelled in the serving game, coach Charlie French said, led by Reese Fuller and Alesia Cole.
