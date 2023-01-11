COPENHAGEN — Samantha Stokely scored a season-high 24 points as the Copenhagen girls basketball team started strong to beat Sandy Creek, 74-53, in a Frontier League crossover game Wednesday night.
Aubree Smykla chipped in 21 points and Madison Cheek provided 13 for the Golden Knights (9-2, 9-0).
Baylee Williams notched 22 points and Madison Darling totaled 19 for the Comets (6-4).
LAFARGEVILLE 54, LYME 45
Emeline Barton racked up 32 points and 10 steals as the Red Knights overcame a slow start to beat the Lakers (2-8, 2-7) for a “D” Division win at LaFargeville.
Margie Barton added nine points for LaFargeville (4-6, 4-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 52, BEAVER RIVER 48
Lily Green accumulated 24 points as the Patriots rallied past the Beavers (2-9, 2-6) for a crossover win in Sackets Harbor.
Peyton Britton produced 22 points for Sackets Harbor (5-5, 5-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 46, HARRISVILLE 25
Delaney Wiley’s 21 points carried the Vikings to a nonleague victory over the Pirates (3-7) in Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot contributed 13 points for Thousand Islands (6-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 64, WATERTOWN 59
Brody Brown scored 21 points as the Red Raiders bounced back with a FL crossover win over the host Cyclones.
Eli Gronowski hit five 3-pointers as part of a 17-point effort for Lowville (8-2, 7-1).
Jack Adams led all scorers with 26 points for Watertown (4-8, 2-4).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 46, GENERAL BROWN 30
The Warriors started strong with pins in three of their first six matches in their FL interdivision win over the Lions in Dexter.
Kyman Gummow (102 pounds), Tomah Gummow (118) and Manny Gonzales (138) gave Indian River (11-0, 6-0) a strong start. Brady Lynch (152), Davin Dewaine (215) and Jared Cook (285) also provided wins by pin for the Warriors.
Cael Buckley (160), Tristan Jarvie (172) and Sheamus Devine each recorded pins for General Brown (5-5, 1-4).
S. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 42, LOWVILLE 27
Sawyer Belaus (285) won his match in 32 seconds as the Spartans earned a pivotal “B” Division win over the Red Raiders in Sandy Creek.
Chase Lawton (138), Ryley Monica (145) and Jack Mangan (160) also picked up pinfall victories for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (4-2).
Patrick Grimsey (132), Sean Kelly (172), Conner Sullivan (189) and Keegan Crenshaw posted wins via pin for Lowville (4-3, 4-2).
BEAVER RIVER 42, WATERTOWN 24
Dominic Roes (285) was victorious in 51 seconds as the Beavers topped the Cyclones in an interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Damon Bush (126), Seth Garrison (132), Connor Everson (152) and Gavin Fowler (215) for Beaver River (3-7, 2-2).
Michael Ducote (138) and Michael Roberts (189) netted pins for Watertown (0-9, 0-3).
CARTHAGE 49, GENERAL BROWN 24
Five Comets collected pinfall victories as they beat the Lions in a FL interdivision meet Tuesday at Dexter.
Carson Crump (118), Shay Sinitiere (132), Logan Munn (138), James Gibson (189) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each won by fall, while Jackson Wells (102) scored a major decision for Carthage (4-0).
John Chamberlain (145), Ryan McManaman (152), Cael Buckley (160) and Devine (172) each recorded pins for General Brown (5-4, 1-3).
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Leilaneah DeMarco supplied 11 digs and 10 service points as the Comets got a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22, FL interdivision sweep of the Falcons (5-5, 4-4) on Tuesday.
Layla Craig tallied eight service points and four kills while Ellie Storms posted six service points for Carthage (2-8, 2-7).
n In other action, South Jefferson beat General Brown three sets to one.
