CARTHAGE — Thomas Storms collected three hits and drove in three runs as the Carthage baseball team rallied to defeat Indian River, 11-9, in a Frontier League “A” Division game Friday.
Alex Mono and Mason Moser totaled two hits each for first-place Carthage (8-4, 6-3), which swept the three-game series with Indian River this week to take command in the division.
Carthage trailed 9-0 through the top of the third inning, but rallied with 11 unanswered runs, including three in the third and four in both the fifth and sixth, to prevail.
Owen Frans notched two hits and drove in two runs for the Warriors (3-6).
BEAVER RIVER 13, SANDY CREEK 2 (6)
Brayden Campeau struck out 11 in a two-hit, complete-game effort for Beaver River in a “C” Division victory over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Brandon Atwood drove in three runs and Kadin Martin went 3-for-5 for Beaver River (14-2, 13-1).
Maddox Palmer singled for Sandy Creek (2-11).
SOUTH LEWIS 12, THOUSAND ISLANDS 11
Colin Randall went 3-for-4, tripled, drove in three runs and pitched the win as the Falcons outlasted the Vikings for a “C” Division upset victory in Clayton.
South Lewis (3-9) scored five runs in the second inning and led 6-0 after three before Thousand Islands (11-3) rallied to take an 11-9 lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. South Lewis responded with three runs in the bottom half to clinch the win.
Cameron Evans went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Cody Spann knocked in three runs. James Marra and Parker Kristoff delivered two hits.
Brayden Mason tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Vikings. Ryan Pavlot went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Brayden Wiley, Jackson Ludlow and Hunter Garney each drove in two.
COPENHAGEN 13, ALEXANDRIA 3
Clayton Parkin singled twice and drove in a run to pace the Golden Knights to a victory over the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Garrett Tufo singled and drove in three runs to help spark Copenhagen (9-4, 8-4), which won all three games this week against Alexandria (1-9).
Cody Powis and Shareef Stokley also knocked in two runs each for the Golden Knights.
POTSDAM 7, CANTON 6
Will Roda got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh by striking out the final batter of the game to give Potsdam (5-8, 4-7) a win over the Golden Bears in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Roda and Mike Vadas each produced two hits for Potsdam.
Scotty Ahlfeld went 3-for-4 for Canton (3-6) and stole home. Luke Wentworth went 2-for-4 for the Golden Bears.
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 16, SANDY CREEK 3
Delaney Wiley struck out 15 and totaled four hits and two RBIs as the Vikings picked up a vital FL “C” Division win over the Comets in Clayton.
Lani Sanford posted four RBIs for Thousand Islands (13-2, 11-2).
Sarah Balcom doubled and tripled for Sandy Creek (8-3, 7-3).
BEAVER RIVER 20, LAFARGEVILLE 14
Kristen Evan recorded three hits as the Beavers outslugged the Red Knights in a FL snowy crossover matchup in LaFargeville.
Alexia Clemons scored five runs for Beaver River (8-5, 7-5).
Josie Barton socked a home run for LaFargeville (4-9, 4-8).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 13, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 6
Kayly-Jaye Belmore led Norwood-Norfolk (10-3, 9-2) with three hits, including a triple and double, in an NAC East Division win over the Panthers in Parishville.
Emma Bloom and Natalie Snell both picked up two hits for the Panthers (2-7).
CANTON 17, POTSDAM 1
Hadley Alguire was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-5 to lead Canton (14-2, 11-1) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Cate DeCoteau went 3-for-5 for Canton and drove in five runs.
Karley Green homered for the Sandstoners (3-12, 1-11).
MASSENA 10, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Caitlyn Reed struck out 14 and hit a three-run home run to send Massena (9-3) past the Larries in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Hannah Agans led the Larries (7-6, 6-6) with two hits.
HEUVELTON SWEEPS DEMONS
Molly Williams finished with five hits as host Heuvelton swept Hermon-DeKalb 14-7 and 18-9 in a West Division doubleheader.
Kathryn Cunningham added two hits for Heuvelton (9-3, 8-1) in game two.
Audrianna Tehonica supplied two hits in game one and three in game two for the Demons (3-4, 3-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSENA 6, OFA 5
Bleyton Hopps-Thompson scored three goals to help Massena (5-4) edge the Blue Devils in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Ryan Latham scored twice for Massena. Eli Bullock led OFA (2-7) with three goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, PLATTSBURGH 2
Mason Frary tallied four goals as St. Lawrence Central (6-3) defeated the Hornets in an NAC game in Plattsburgh.
Alex Burg and Jayden Ashley both scored three goals for the Larries.
Preston Daniels led Plattsburgh (1-8) with two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 13, NEW HARTFORD 9
Sarah Kilburn fired in six goals to spark the Cyclones to a nonleague win over the Spartans in Watertown.
Megan Millard totaled four goals and an assist for Watertown and Alex Macutek contributed a goal and three assists.
Maia Herring scored three goals to lead New Hartford.
HOMER 21, CARTHAGE 1
Kloey Roos totaled nine points, including eight goals, as the Trojans rolled to victory over the Comets in a nonleague game in Homer.
Katlyn Sovocool and Camryn Calabro each collected two goals and three assists for Homer (9-2).
McKenna Kobler scored the lone goal for Carthage (0-13).
