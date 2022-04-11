CANTON — Holden Stowell hurled a three-hit shutout and struck out 11 as the Gouverneur baseball team blanked Canton, 2-0, in the opening game of the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division slate Monday afternoon.
Nolan Reed and Caden Storie each provided RBI singles for the Wildcats (1-0).
The Golden Bears start the season out at 0-1.
LISBON 11, HEUVELTON 3
Cooper Rutherford doubled and drove in a pair of runs as part of a two-hit effort as the Golden Knights surged past the Bulldogs in an NAC West season opener at Lisbon.
Isaac Larock and Griffin Walker each drove in a pair of runs for Lisbon (1-0), which scored nine runs in the sixth inning.
Jakob Ladouceur singled and plated a run for Heuvelton (0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4
Andrew Favreau, Thomas Hopsicker and Gavin Phillips each recorded three RBIs as the Flyers pulled away in their season opener to beat the Panthers in an NAC East game at Norwood.
Dylan Lauzon and Nicholas Tebo also added two RBIs apiece for Norwood-Norfolk (1-0).
Broc Allen singled and plated a run for Brushton-Moira (0-2).
n The Edwards-Knox at Morristown game was postponed.
n In other action, Madrid-Waddington downed Chateaugay, 25-1, and Parishville-Hopkinton topped St. Regis Falls, 24-2.
SOFTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 6, MALONE 3
Olivia Rastley settled in after a shaky opening couple of innings as she struck out six as the Wildcats beat the Huskies in an NAC Central season debut for both schools in Gouverneur.
Lia Canell went 3-for-3 with a double for Gouverneur (1-0).
Mackenzie Lane totaled six strikeouts for Malone (0-1).
OFA 15, MASSENA 7
Bailey Friot fanned 12 as the Blue Devils opened the season with an NAC Central victory over the Red Raiders at Ogdensburg.
Abby Raven lined three singles for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-0).
Isabelle Wilson rapped two singles and a double for Massena (1-1).
HEUVELTON 9, LISBON 1
Lily Spooner singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs as the Bulldogs beat the Golden Knights in an NAC West matchup at Lisbon.
Kathryn Cunningham also contributed a pair of RBIs for Heuvelton (2-2, 2-0).
Marissa Robinson slapped an RBI double for Lisbon (1-1, 0-1).
HAMMOND 17, HARRISVILLE 9
Sydney Tanner struck out 11 in a complete-game victory as the Red Devils made a late surge in their season-opening triumph over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Brooklyn Arquitt posted a double and a single, while Lily Towne singled twice for Hammond.
Avery Chartrand doubled and singled for Harrisville (0-3, 0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 7, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 5
Kayly-Jaye Belmore went 3-for-4 as the Flyers held off the Panthers for an NAC East Division win at Norwood.
Madison Weaver struck out eight to pick up the victory for Norwood-Norfolk (1-1).
Bailey Traynor logged a single for Brushton-Moira (1-1).
n Parishville-Hopkinton at St. Regis Falls, Tupper Lake at Colton-Pierrepont and Edwards-Knox at Morristown were all postponed.
n In other action, Chateaugay defeated Madrid-Waddington, 19-5, and St. Lawrence Central downed Salmon River, 35-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 16, MASSENA 4
Jayden Ashley notched six goals and four assists as the Larries used a strong second quarter to defeat the Red Raiders in an NAC game at Massena.
Zach Strawser and Collin Sirles each notched a hat trick for St. Lawrence Central (4-1, 3-0).
Aronhaiwaks Rice, Takaronhiotakie Thompson and Kyden Jacobs each grabbed a goal and an assist for Massena (1-3, 0-3).
n In other action, Canton defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy, 11-6.
