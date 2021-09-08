HARRISVILLE — Nolan Sullivan made four saves to lead the Harrisville boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Hermon-DeKalb (0-2 overall, 0-1 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Wednesday.
Tanner Sullivan scored two goals for the Pirates (2-1-1, 1-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Harlee Besio stopped four shots to shut out the Panthers (1-2, 0-2) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Cody Francis scored one goal and assisted on another for the Colts (2-1, 2-0), and Oliver Johnson also scored.
CHATEAUGAY 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2 (OT)
Xavier Lamica scored the winning goal in overtime to send the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0) past the Flyers in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Tyson Beaudin and Walker Martin scored goals in regulation for the Bulldogs. Martin also assisted on the overtime winner.
Ryan Emlaw and Ryley Ashley scored for the Flyers (0-1).
ST. REGIS FALLS 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1 (OT)
Jacob Evans scored both goals, including the overtime winner, as the Saints (1-2, 1-1) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Tristan Russell scored for the Panthers (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 10, GOUVERNEUR 0
Chase Lewis led the Shamrocks with three goals and one assist in a Central Division win over the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1) in Fort Covington.
Ty Leroux added two goals for Salmon River (2-0, 1-0). Kade Cook registered one goal and two assists, and Canyon Laughing, Rich Chatland, Luke Miller and Carsten Mitchell also scored goals.
MASSENA 3, POTSDAM 1
Luke Greco, Carter Firnstein and Stephon Besancon scored for the Red Raiders (2-0, 1-0) in a Central Division win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Theo Hughes scored for Potsdam (0-2, 0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 1
James King scored twice as the Spartans edged the Warriors in a Frontier League crossover game that was the league-opener for both schools at Philadelphia. Evan Widrick collected four saves for South Jefferson (2-1, 1-0).
Joey Raap stopped 12 shots for Indian River (1-2, 0-1).
WATERTOWN 4, GENERAL BROWN 0
The Cyclones opened the league schedule with a victory after getting three second-half goals in a crossover game against the Lions in Dexter.
Donaven Turner, Harmon Braddock and Matt Cole netted goals in the second half while Ben Rathbun scored in the opening period for Watertown (2-1-1, 1-0-0).
Tucker Rosbrook turned away 14 shots for General Brown (1-1, 0-1).
LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 1
Jeremie Lehman posted two goals as the Red Raiders opened their campaign with a crossover victory versus the Comets in Carthage. Carter Green chipped in with a goal for Lowville (1-0).
Matthew Mapes provided a goal for Carthage (2-1, 0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Ayden Moser’s hat trick helped the Beavers hold off the Vikings (0-2, 0-1) in the “C” Division opener for both schools in Clayton.
Sawyer Schwendy was credited with 17 saves for Beaver River (1-1, 1-0).
LYME 10, COPENHAGEN 0
Jon LaFontaine scored four goals and added an assist as the Indians opened the season with a “D” Division victory over the Golden Knights (0-1) in Chaumont.
Aiden Linkroum supplied a pair of goals for Lyme (1-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7, ALEXANDRIA 0
Anthony Hemmingway and Brayden Richmond each scored twice as the Panthers blanked the Purple Ghosts (0-1) in a season-opening “D” Division win at Belleville.
Tegan Costello added a goal and two assists for Belleville Henderson (1-0).
GIRLS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 97, INDIAN RIVER 82
Kadince Bach and Samantha Carter each won three events as the Comets beat the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Bach took the diving competition and 100-yard freestyle while Carter earned wins in the 50 freestyle and 200 medley relay for Carthage (1-1). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Comets.
Mackenzie Moore and Marra Dickinson each were two-time winners for Indian River (0-1). Moore place first in the 200 and 500 freestyle races while Dickinson got victories in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley for the Warriors.
