HEUVELTON — Jadon Sullivan scored 27 points to lead defending state Class D champion Harrisville to a 59-54 victory over Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday night.
Nate Schmitt added 22 points for the Pirates (6-2 overall, 5-0 division).
Braedon Free scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-3). Bryce Lake supplied 11 points and Jed Crayford added 10.
EDWARDS-KNOX 76, LISBON 70 (OT)
Cameron Rowe supplied 24 points as Edwards-Knox (4-6, 2-3) defeated Lisbon in overtime in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Joe Hart scored 19 points, Tyler Scott scored 13 and Avery Whitford finished with 12.
Karter Jordan led Lisbon (8-3, 3-3) with 29 points. Teagan Jordan scored 16 for the Golden Knights and Kaiden Mussen added 15.
HAMMOND 70, MORRISTOWN 52
A 33-point effort from Nate Jewett sent Hammond (1-8, 1-4) past Morristown in a West Division game in Morristown.
Lukas McQueer scored 13 for the Red Devils and Aaron Woodcock led the Green Rockets (1-9, 0-5) with 16 points.
CHATEAUGAY 75, TUPPER LAKE 43
Chateaugay (8-0, 6-0) made 15 shots from 3-point range to knock off Tupper Lake in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Jonah McDonald led the Bulldogs with 29 points, with 12 coming on 3-pointers, and added 10 steals.
Eli Kulzer paced Tupper Lake (3-6, 2-4) with 17 points.
OFA 88, GOUVERNEUR 50
MeSean Johnson and Jackson Jones both scored 16 points as the Blue Devils (6-4, 6-0) defeated the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Trent Sargent scored 14 points with Connor Griffith adding 13. Brogan LaRose contributed 12 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Garret Leclair led the Wildcats (2-6, 0-4) with 19 points.
MALONE 65, MASSENA 50
Payton Poirier scored 17 points as Malone (6-3, 4-1) defeated Massena in a Central Division game in Massena.
Gavin Barse scored 12 points and Keegan Monette added 11 for the Huskies.
Ryan Herrick led the Red Raiders (4-6, 2-4) with 14 points. Zach LaBarge and Chris McGregor each added 10.
CANTON 66, POTSDAM 51
Andy Downs led Canton (7-2, 5-1) with 32 points in a win over Potsdam in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Caleb Bentley-Hicks added 10 points for the Golden Bears.
Francesco Polenta led Potsdam (0-8, 0-5) with 18 points and Noah Dominy scored 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 54, TUPPER LAKE 27
Chloe Champagne finished with 22 points to lead Chateaugay (4-3, 4-2) in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Anna Bleakly contributed 14 points for the Bulldogs. Cadie Tyo led Tupper Lake (1-9, 0-6) with 12 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 7, CANTON 2
Vail St. Hilaire and Olivia Cook both scored twice to send the Huskies (4-7) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Breigh Nelson, Claudia LaPlant and Alyx St. Hilaire also scored for Malone. Katherine Smith and Ava Murphy scored for Canton (0-10).
POTSDAM 1, SARA-PLACID 0
Karley Green scored a power-play goal in the first period to give the Sandstoners (11-4) a win in a nonleague game in Potsdam. Ava Johnson and Madilyn Tessier combined for eight saves in the shutout.
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR 60, MALONE 18
Rich Nichols (145 pounds), Carter Baer (152) and Tyler Tupper (182) each won by pin as Gouverneur (3-0) won an NAC meet in Malone. Alex Boyea (160) won by pin for Malone (1-2).
