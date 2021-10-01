DEKALB JUNCTION — Tanner Sullivan scored the winning goal in overtime as Harrisville defeated Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division boys soccer game Friday.
Liam Winters also scored for Harrisville (5-4-1 overall, 3-1-1 division).
Art Carr scored for the Demons (0-5-1, 0-4-1).
LISBON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Tanner Fonda made one save to send Lisbon past the Edwards-Knox (2-5, 1-4) in a West Division game in Russell.
Isaac LaRock and Ty Jacobs scored for the Golden Knights (8-0-1, 6-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2
Cody Francis and Oliver Johnson both scored twice to send the Colts (8-1, 8-0) past the Panthers in an East Division game in South Colton.
Avery Zenger scored both goals for the Panthers (6-4, 5-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Kayden Langdon scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Panthers past the Saints in an East Division game in Brushton.
Gage Halavin and Mason Allen also scored for Brushton-Moira (1-8). Jacob Evans scored for the Saints (1-6, 1-5).
SALMON RIVER 6, GOUVERNEUR 0
Kade Cook scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead Salmon River over Gouverneur (0-7, 0-6) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Chase Lewis scored one goal and added an assist for Salmon River (7-2, 6-1).
OFA 4, MALONE 0
Holden Woods scored twice as Ogdensburg Free Academy defeated Malone (1-9, 1-6) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Nathan Woods and Kam Johnson also scored for OFA (6-2-1, 5-1).
MASSENA 3, POTSDAM 0
Luke Greco scored one goal and assisted on the other two as the Red Raiders defeated the Sandstoners (3-6, 3-4) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Thomas Eggleston and Aidan Aldous scored for Massena (8-2, 6-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, CANTON 0
Drew Harmer scored twice and Matt Robinson added the other goal as the Yellowjackets beat the Golden Bears in a nonleague game.
INDIAN RIVER 1, LOWVILLE 0
Jalen Robertson’s goal in the 18th minute helped the Warriors gets a Frontier League crossover win against the Red Raiders in Philadelphia.
Joey Raap made 14 saves for Indian River (5-5, 2-4).
Colton Simpson turned aside three shots for Lowville (7-4, 4-4).
GENERAL BROWN 3, BEAVER RIVER 1
Gabe Secreti scored a pair of first-half goals as the Lions beat the Beavers in crossover play at Beaver Falls.
Eric Randall collected a goal and an assist for General Brown (4-7-1, 2-5-1).
Ayden Moser converted a penalty kick for Beaver River (2-8, 2-7).
GIRLS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 2, CINCINNATUS 1 (2 OT)
Ainsley Fuller’s goal with one minute, 20 seconds left in overtime helped General Brown rally past Cincinnatus in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Olivia Eaves tied the game in the first half and Geona Wood stopped 15 shots for General Brown (6-4).
Kyla Sustad scored for Cincinnatus (10-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 2
The doubles teams of Isabella Davis and Ravan Marsell and McKenna House and Kendra Marshall won their matches as the fifth-seeded Warriors edged the No. 12 Comets in a Section 3 Class B first round game at Philadelphia.
JayLynn Robinson won at first singles for Indian River (10-0), the Frontier League “A” Division champions. Indian River takes on No. 4 New Hartford in the quarterfinals with date and time to be determined.
Chloe Feathers and Georgi Doldo won their matches at second and third singles, respectively, for Carthage (4-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, V-V-S 2
Ruby LaClair and Lauren Bier got wins in their singles matches as the sixth-seeded Spartans beat the No. 11 Red Devils in a Class B first round match in Adams.
The first doubles team of McKenzi Burnham and Alaina Edgar was victorious for South Jefferson (9-1), which travels to third-seeded Whitesboro in a quarterfinal match.
Laney Falkenmeyer won at first singles for Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (7-7).
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, MASSENA 2
Faith Hallady scored 17 points for Massena (3-4) in a 15-25, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 loss to Potsdam (4-3) in Potsdam.
CANTON 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Katie Bennett supplied eight kills as the Golden Bears (8-0) picked up a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of the Bulldogs (3-3) in Canton.
Mattigan Porter added 12 assists for Canton.
