TURIN — Brooklyn Sullivan stuffed the stat sheet once again with 25 digs, 19 kills, 13 assists, seven service points and five aces as the South Lewis volleyball team held off Watertown, 25-22, 12-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20, for a Frontier League interdivision victory Friday night.
Iza Liendecker netted 14 digs, 14 service points and five kills, while Lean Greene provided 34 digs and seven service points for the Falcons (5-3, 3-3).
Tiffany Russell notched 28 digs, 15 kills and service points, while Sarah Kilburn totaled 24 kills, 22 digs and five blocks for the Cyclones (3-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jillian Hare collected 20 assists, 13 service points and four aces as the Spartans picked up a 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 interdivision sweep of the Vikings in Adams.
Kaylee Clark posted 19 digs and nine kills for South Jefferson (6-1).
SANDY CREEK 3, LOWVILLE 0
Hailey Miller racked up 13 service points, six digs, six kills and four aces as the Comets got a 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 “C” Division sweep of the Red Raiders in Sandy Creek.
Sarah Balcom totaled nine kills and three blocks, while Maiya Hathway logged 19 assists and seven service points for Sandy Creek (4-3).
Alyssa O’Connor registered 15 digs and Hannah Gyore supplied 10 assists for Lowville (2-6, 2-5).
BEAVER RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
MacKenna Boliver amassed 11 points, five aces and four kills as Beaver River swept General Brown 25-4, 25-7 and 25-8 in a FL crossover match.
Chelsea Greenwood had seven kills for the Beavers (7-0, 6-0), while McKenna Mahoney had seven assists.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 5, ISLANDERS 2
Joey Greene supplied a goal and two assists as Norwood-Norfolk defeated the Islanders for an Northern Athletic Conference Division II victory in Norfolk.
Bobby Voss scored twice for Norwood-Norfolk (4-2, 3-2). Cade VanBuren and Brody VanBuren each contributed a goal.
Trent Barnes scored consecutive goals in the second period for the Islanders (3-5, 1-3). Joe Papin assisted on both goals.
Thomas Cafarella made 27 saves for Norwood-Norfolk.
OFA 4, SALMON RIVER 0
Landin McDonald recorded a goal and an assist as Ogdensburg Free Academy scored three of its goals in the first period for the Division II victory over Salmon River in Fort Covington.
Matt Barr and Keighan Sias each scored in the first period for OFA (3-4-1, 1-3-0). Karson LaRose also scored on a power play for the Blue Devils.
Kelson Hooper made 28 saves for the shutout against Salmon River (2-4, 1-2).
POTSDAM 1, ESSEX 1 (OT)
Potsdam scored 1:18 into the game on an unassisted goal by Jim Sullivan, and Joe Maher tied the game in the second period for Essex for a nonleague tie in Potsdam.
Cole Eakins made 40 saves for Potsdam (1-6-1). Paul Gordon stopped 21 shots for Essex.
BEEKMANTOWN 1, MALONE 1 (OT)
Jacob Harning’s power-play goal 9:26 into the third period forced overtime and forged a tie with Beekmantown in a nonleague game at Malone.
Nolan Wood and Trent King assisted on the tying goal, which came 1:27 after Beekmantown (3-2-1) went ahead 1-0 on a power-play goal of its own.
Jeremiah Scharf made 21 saves for Malone (3-5-1).
CORTLAND/HOMER 8, CANTON 3
Jed Brazo had a hand in seven of his team’s eight goals to spark Cortland/Homer past the Golden Bears in a nonleague game at Canton.
Brazo scored three goals and assisted on four others for Cortland/Homer (3-8-1) and Andrew Partigianoni contributed a goal and five assists.
Trey Bessette contributed a goal and an assist for Canton (2-7).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 6, ISLANDERS 0
Hannah Chilton scored 2:08 into the first period and added a pair of assists as Massena avenged a season-opening loss to the Islanders with an NAC victory in Massena.
Brooke Terry and Meg Wilmshurst each finished with a goal and an assist for Massena (6-6, 2-3). Ella Oakes and Lia Lazare also scored.
Mackenzie Garrow turned aside 19 shots against the Islanders (2-4, 2-3).
POTSDAM 3, PLATTSBURGH 2
Freshman Kennedy Emerson scored the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left in regulation to finish off a Potsdam comeback in a nonleague game in Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh (9-4) built a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Amanda Vaughn and Avery Holland.
Emerson then scored the first goal for Potsdam (9-3) in the second period. She set up Sophie Compeau’s goal to tie the game in the third before getting the winning tally.
Goalies Ava Johnson and Maddie Tessier combined for 19 saves for Potsdam.
BEEKMANTOWN 3, MALONE 1
Bailey Carter scored twice as Beekmantown rallied from an early 1-0 deficit for the Section 7 victory at Malone.
Brooke Ruest also scored for the Eagles (6-3-1, 2-0-1).
Cameran Stone scored her first varsity goal for Malone (3-8, 1-3).
INDOOR TRACK
SOUTH JEFF’S ZELTMANN WINS TRIPLE JUMP
South Jefferson senior Spencer Zeltmann won the triple jump and third in the long jump at the fourth Mohawk Valley meet of the season at Utica College.
Zeltmann leapt to a mark of 41 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the triple jump.
In the girls meet, the South Lewis 1,600-meter relay of Lexi Bernard, Madison Rhubart, Aaliyah Williams and Alyssa Youngs won with a time of 4:31.21. Brynn Bernard was third in the 1,000.
Kaylee Haynes was third in the 300 and the 600, while Kate Banazek got third in the pole vault and Alaina Conners tied for third in the weight throw. The Spartans’ Elise Hill took the wheelchair events of the 55 meters, 300 and shot put.
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 107, BEAVER RIVER 52
Nolan Shelmidine and Garrett Fuller were each four-time winners as the Spartans swept the Beavers (4-4, 3-2) in a FL interdivision meet at Adams.
Shelmidine collected wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle, while Fuller was first in the 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (5-1, 3-1). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Spartans.
