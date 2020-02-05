CARTHAGE — Zion Tevaga poured in a game-high 35 points, including six 3-pointers, as Carthage’s boys basketball team edged past Indian River, 62-61, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Elijah Whitfield contributed 12 points for the Comets (7-10 overall, 4-6 league).
Sam Angelo scored 20 points to pace the Warriors (7-8, 3-5), Michael Garcia scored 15 points and Michael Frimpong and Michael Allen each contributed 12 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 70, IMMACULATE HEART 33
Emmet Baker scored 22 points and totaled nine rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Joey Melfi totaled 20 points and eight rebounds to pace the Vikings past the Cavaliers in an interdivisional game in Clayton.
Connor MacKay contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds and Brayden Mason scored 10 points for Thousand Islands (10-9, 7-8) against Immaculate Heart Central (0-14, 0-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 93, SACKETS HARBOR 10
Brooke Smykla led all scorers with 24 points and totaled nine steals as the Golden Knights cruised to a “D” Division win over the Patriots in Copenhagen to clinch at least a tie for the division’s regular-season title.
Raegan Dalrymple contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals and seven blocks for Copenhagen (14-2, 13-0), which is ranked No. 10 in the state in Class D, and Aubree Smykla scored 14 points.
Meaghen Fitzpatrick added 12 points for the Golden Knights and Charli Carroll finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds against Sackets Harbor (4-12, 4-10).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 43, ALEXANDRIA 28
Eden Vaughn scored 19 points as the Panthers beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division matchup in Alexandria Bay.
Alexis Bellinger added 10 points for Belleville Henderson (5-7, 5-6).
Jenna Leskevich netted 11 points for Alexandria (0-17, 0-13).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, HERKIMER 0
Brooklyn Sullivan racked up 17 digs, 13 kills, 11 assists, five service points and three aces as the ninth-seeded Falcons beat the No. 8 Magicians, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13, in a Section 3 Class C first-round game at Herkimer.
Lean Greene added 23 digs and six service points while Sophia Sabatini supplied 15 assists and seven digs for South Lewis (11-7), which plays at top-seeded Beaver River in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
Herkimer finishes the season at 12-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.