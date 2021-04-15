MASSENA — Anna Thompson scored 19 service points to lead the Massena volleyball team to a 25-3, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of Madrid-Waddington in a nonleague match Thursday.
Delany Durant scored 14 points and added eight kills and Olivia Morrell supplied 14 assists for Massena (3-0). Madrid-Waddington fell to 0-3.
OFA 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Emily Farrand scored 17 points, including six aces and seven kills, to send the Blue Devils to a 25-6, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Gouverneur (1-1) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg.
Gabby Morley produced eight kills and Mallory Morley added 10 points for OFA.
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Malone improved to 2-0 with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of the Panthers (0-2) in a nonleague game in Brushton.
Mackenzie Lane led Malone with 15 service points. Lane also led the Huskies with six kills.
In other matches, Clifton-Fine swept Edwards-Knox and Chateaugay swept Tupper Lake.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Riley Connell got two goals and an assist as the Cyclones pulled away in the second half to beat the Spartans in Adams.
Colton Walker and Harmon Braddock each added goals for Watertown (6-0).
Evan Widrick stopped three shots for South Jefferson (2-2).
GENERAL BROWN 3, CARTHAGE 0
Izeigha Collins scored a pair of goals to pace the Lions to victory over the Comets in Dexter.
Eric Randle tallied a goal and an assist for General Brown (3-1) and goalie Tucker Robrook made two saves to record the shutout.
Goalie Alex Mono finished with 16 saves for Carthage (0-5).
INDIAN RIVER 5, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Pedro Santos scored a pair of goals and Jalen Robertson chipped in with a goal and two assists as the Warriors defeated the Patriots in Philadelphia.
Oliver Pena-Ortiz and Caleb Adams each scored a goal for Indian River (2-3) against Sackets Harbor (0-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
INDIAN RIVER 19, WATERTOWN 36
Hector Ramos packed up another win with a 10 minute, 36 seconds on a 1.7-mile course as the Warriors topped the host Cyclones on Wednesday.
Elijah Johnston, Roderick Crawford and Calvin Eggleston finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively, for Indian River (4-0).
Zach Kilburn was third for Watertown (2-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
INDIAN RIVER 20, WATERTOWN 37
Makenna Nungester took second with a 13:17 time on the 1.7-mile course as the Warriors placed seven runners in the top-10 in a win over the host Cyclones on Wednesday.
Summer Brookover, Kierra Gabriel and Abigail Smith landed top-five finishes for Indian River (4-0).
Ella Valentine won in 12:53 for Watertown (0-3).
