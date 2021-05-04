CLAYTON — Wyatt Parliament struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter as the Thousand Islands baseball team blanked Sandy Creek, 13-0, in a season-opening Frontier League “C” Division game on Monday.
Parliament also finished a home run short of the cycle and drove in two runs while Connor MacKay went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI-single for the Vikings (1-0). Jackson Ludlow also hit a two-run double for Thousand Islands.
BEAVER RIVER 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
Brayden Campeau tossed six-plus innings and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Beavers held off the Spartans in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Jonah Shearer belted a two-run double for Beaver River (2-0, 1-0).
Logan Hess hit his own two-RBI double and Kaleb Peters added three hits for South Jefferson (0-1).
COPENHAGEN 9, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Garrett Tufo and Lucas Graves each drove in two runs as the Golden Knights beat the Panthers in a “D” Division season opener in Belleville.
Graves also went five innings and struck out seven to get the win for Copenhagen (1-0).
Nicholas Flagg recorded two hits for Belleville Henderson (0-1).
LOWVILLE 7, SOUTH LEWIS 5
Aidan Macaulay doubled and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders started the season with a crossover win over the Falcons in Lowville.
Brody Brown singled three times and Elijah Engelhart doubled and picked up the save for Lowville (1-0).
Parker Kristoff tallied two hits and an RBI for South Lewis (0-1).
MASSENA 9, CANTON 0
David Dubray saw a perfect game broken up with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Red Raiders defeated the Golden Bears in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division opener for both teams in Canton.
Dubray finished with 13 strikeouts.
Brennan Snyder, Connor Terry and Emery Deshaies all picked up two hits for Massena.
HEUVELTON 6, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the first and went on to defeat the Yellowjackets in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Brandon Pray went 2-for-3 to lead Heuvelton. Logan Cordova went 2-for-3 for Madrid-Waddington.
SALMON RIVER 12, OFA 5
Conner Lewis struck out seven as the Shamrocks beat the Blue Devils in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Donovan Lauzon led Salmon River with two hits in the opener for each team.
POTSDAM 8, MALONE 2
Greydenn Griffin went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to send the Sandstoners past the Huskies in the Central Division opener for both teams in Potsdam.
Harrison Hungerford led the Huskies with two hits.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 10, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Bobby Voss threw four innings and Michael Hewey pitched the fifth to combine for a no-hitter for the Flyers against the Larries in an East Division game in Norwood.
Voss struck out 11 and also doubled twice and drove in three runs. Michael Richards went 3-for-3 and Gavin Phillips added two hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 12
Macy Shultz scored her fourth goal of the game with six minutes, 19 seconds in regulation as Spartans held off the Northstars in nonleauge play in Cicero.
Julia Garvin contributed four goals and three assists and Jennaca McGill made key saves down the stretch for South Jefferson (2-0).
Francesca Tortora paced Cicero-North Syracuse (2-1) with three goals and three assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 9, SALMON RIVER 6
Daniel Mahoney scored three goals to lead the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks in the NAC opener for both teams in Canton.
Aiden Hoose and Colin Taylor added two goals each for Canton. Stone Chubb led the Shamrocks with four goals.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 14, INDIAN RIVER 10
Ally Wargo and Ashlee Ward both doubled and homered as the Lions outslugged the Warriors in a season-opening crossover game at Philadelphia.
Wargo also plated four runs for General Brown (1-0).
Jade Goring registered four RBIs and Elizabeth Hellings generated four hits for Indian River (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, BEAVER RIVER 2
Emma Schafer tossed a complete game, five-hitter and doubled twice as the Spartans downed the Beavers in a season-opening crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Bryanna Moroughan collected three hits for South Jefferson (1-0).
Alexia Clemons and Kaitlyn Adams each doubled for Beaver River (0-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 18, LOWVILLE 8
Alyssa Youngs went 4-for-5, including a double, drove in two runs and scored four times to help spark the Falcons past the Red Raiders in a Frontier League game and season opener for both teams in Lowville.
Brooke Platt tripled, doubled and drove in four runs for South Lewis and winning pitcher Shaylagh Randall hit a solo home run.
Grace Myers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Lowville.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 20, COPENHAGEN 5
Ever Vaughn accumulated three hits and three RBIs as the Panthers downed the Golden Knights in a season-opening “D” Division game in Belleville.
Neva Bettinger earned the win on the mound and picked up two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (1-0).
Samantha Stokely and Claire Jones each logged a hit and an RBI for Copenhagen (0-1).
CARTHAGE 21, GOUVERNEUR 11
Jadyn Childers singled three times, drove in five runs and scored twice to pace the Comets to victory over the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams.
Kiannah Ward doubled, singled, drove in four runs and scored five runs for Carthage, Shantel Cox doubled, singled and drove in four runs and Kadince Bach doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Lia Canell singled four times for Gouverneur and Raelin Burns collected three singles, with both driving in three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.