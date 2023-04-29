CLAYTON — Nolan Doxtater totaled seven points, including scoring five goals, and Owen Bismarck contributed two goals and four assists as the Thousand Islands boys lacrosse team recorded its first win of the season by defeating Utica Proctor, 16-1, on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Sawyer Brown scored three goals and assisted on two others for the Vikings (1-8).
Morgan Fox chipped in with a goal and two assists, and Peyton Lamon scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands against Utica Proctor (0-6).
INDIAN RIVER 7, WHITESBORO 5
Riley Alexander generated three goals and an assist as Indian River topped Whitesboro in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Brady Lynch contributed two goals and an assist for Indian River (2-6) and Zachary McMahon supplied a goal and two assists.
Goalie Anthony Badolato finished with 18 saves for Whitesboro (6-3).
WEST GENESEE 16, WATERTOWN 15
Liam Burns totaled nine points, including firing in six goals, as the Wildcats rallied to defeat the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Watertown.
Nolan Bellotti scored five goals and Ryan Considine provided two goals and three assists for West Genesee (7-4), which came into the game ranked No. 14 in the state in Class B.
Goalie Shane Staudt made nine saves to record the win for the Wildcats, who outscored Watertown, 5-2, in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Nico Spaziani scored four goals and assisted on four others for the Cyclones (8-2), Jack Clough generated four goals and an assist and Mick O’Donnell tallied a goal and three assists. Jack Adams added two goals and two assists, Jack Rathbun scored a pair of goals.
PENN YAN 7, CARTHAGE 6
Josh Bigelow scored four goals, but the Comets were edged by the Mustangs (6-3) in a nonleague game played at Central Square.
Grant Dicob contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Corey Decker made 11 saves for Carthage (2-8), which was dealt its fifth-one-goal loss of the season.
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 17, GENERAL BROWN 9
Luke Dupee totaled four goals and an assist in the Lions’ loss to the Lancers in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Ethan McConnell tallied a goal and three assists for General Brown (5-4), Sheamus Devine scored a pair of goals and Carter Hunt chipped in with a goal and an assist, while goalie Luke Secreti made 11 saves against LaFayette/Onondaga (8-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, AUBURN 8
Savannah Hodges totaled six goals and an assist, and Madelyn Barney scored four goals as the Spartans downed the Maroons in a nonleague game in Adams.
Brooke Perry generated three goals for South Jefferson (8-2), and Hannah Hathway contributed a goal and four assists. Paisley Cook scored two goals and assisted on another, and secured 10 draw controls, for the Spartans, and Jade Doldo chipped in with a pair of goals.
INDIAN RIVER 19, HOMER 6
Michaela Delles totaled 10 points, including scoring five goals, as the Warriors cruised past the Trojans in a nonleague game at Homer.
Ryan Marsell contributed eight points, including scoring six goals, for Indian River (7-2), and Allison LaMora scored four goals.
Lilly Walsh tallied two goals and an assist for the Warriors, Kallie Delles chipped in with a pair of goals and Keera LaLonde recorded three assists.
GENERAL BROWN 13, WHITESBORO 7
Trinity Stowell and Ava Dupee each generated four goals to pace the Lions to victory over the Warriors in a nonleague game at Whitesboro.
Cameryn Case totaled two goals and two assists for General Brown (3-6), Alivia Cross tallied a goal and two assists, and Natalia Uscio and Natalie Bonham-Kovalik each finished with a goal and an assist.
Abigail Dicks and Kaelyn Barry each contributed two goals and an assist for Whitesboro (7-2).
CANTON 15, OFA 6
Vivian Coburn scored five goals to send the Golden Bears past the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Olivia Francey scored three goals and Megan Martin added two for Canton (7-1).
Taylor Pinkerton led OFA (3-5) with two goals.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. LAWRENCE INVITATIONAL
The Potsdam girls and Indian River boys took home the team title Saturday at the St. Lawrence University Invitational in Canton.
Potsdam finished with 133 1/2 points in the girls competition. Beaver River was second with 91 and Norwood-Norfolk was third with 90.
Lindy Betrus led the Sandstoners with wins in the 200 meters, 400, long jump and triple jump.
Beaver River won the 1,600 relay and picked up individual wins from Naomi Roggie in pole vault and Hannah Roggie in shot put.
Norwood-Norfolk was led by Sharon Colbert, who won the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
Canton’s Stella Shipman won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Salmon River’s Makenna Manson won the 100. Malone’s Ellie Leroy won the steeplechase.
Madrid-Waddington won the 400 relay and Kaitlyn Putman won the discus for the Yellowjackets. Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines won the high jump and Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis won the pentathlon.
Indian River’s boys won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Canton was led by Caleb Young, who won the 400.
Malone’s Watson Chodat won the 800 and steeplechase.
Beaver River picked up wins from Conner Zehr in the 3,200 and Sawyer Schewndy in the pole vault.
Potsdam’s Theo Hughes won the pentathlon and Norwood-Norfolk won the 3,200 relay.
CHITTENANGO INVITATIONAL
South Lewis athletes swept the steeplechase in the boys and girls events to highlight Frontier League schools’ participation in the Chittenango Invitational in Chittenango.
Collin Stafford captured the boys 3,000-meter steeplechase for the Falcons in 9 minutes, 49.41 seconds. Brynn Bernard won the girls 2,000 steeplechase in 7:23.04.
South Jefferson’s Annabelle Renzi took third in the girls steeplechase (7:49.06) and South Lewis’ Mallory Kraeger was fifth (8:05.00).
The South Jefferson 400 relay of Lily Gaede, Chloe Abbott, Lillian Cota and Kennady Billman placed second in 52.45.
South Jefferson’s James King finished second in the boys pentathlon with 2,793 total points. Carthage’s Trevon Walker took third in the long jump at 20 feet, 5 inches.
Cicero-North Syracuse won the boys and girls team titles.
BASEBALL
ALEXANDRIA 18, SACKETS HARBOR 6 (5)
The Purple Ghosts struck for 12 runs in the fourth inning to capture the “D” Division victory over the host Patriots on Friday.
Alexandria improved to 3-4.
Ethan Tracy finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two RBIs, while Ethan Shi doubled, singled, and drove in a run for Sackets Harbor (1-6, 1-5).
