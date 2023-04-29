Canton’s Alguire spins no-hitter against rival Potsdam in softball

Sports roundup

CLAYTON — Nolan Doxtater totaled seven points, including scoring five goals, and Owen Bismarck contributed two goals and four assists as the Thousand Islands boys lacrosse team recorded its first win of the season by defeating Utica Proctor, 16-1, on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Sawyer Brown scored three goals and assisted on two others for the Vikings (1-8).

