POTSDAM — Karson Larson, Keighan Sias and Gunnar McLellan all scored two goals to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy’s hockey team to an 11-3 triumph over Potsdam in a nonleague game on Wednesday.
Nate Woods, Landin McDonald and Drew Costello each tallied one goals and an assist for the Blue Devils (1-2).
Eoin Ingersall, Tyler Berkman and Mason Morey scored for Potsdam (0-5).
SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 2
Jared Showen scored the first goal of the game and assisted on two more goals as the Shamrocks (5-0) defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Connor Lewis scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Evan Collette added another goal.
Connor Terry and Tryson Sunday scored for Massena (4-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 42, CARTHAGE 34
Kimberlee DiLeonardo scored 21 points as the host Cyclones (1-4) earned their first win of the season with a victory over the Comets.
DiLeondardo drained seven 3-pointers for the Cyclones (1-4). Lilly Renzi and Alaynah Bowman each scored five points.
McKenna Kobler led Carthage (3-5) with 10 points.
IMMACULATE HEART 35, SANDY CREEK 24
Emily Bombard scored 11 points in the Cavaliers’ double-digit victory over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Sam Malbouf scored nine points and Julie Netto had six points for Immaculate Heart Central (4-2).
Catie Blodgett scored 11 points for Sandy Creek (2-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 39, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 17
Kenadee Love finished with 12 points as the Larries (4-2) defeated the Panthers in a nonleague game in Parishville. Parishville-Hopkinton fell to 0-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CANTON 73, POTSDAM 24
Ashton Cloce scored 17 points to lead the Golden Bears (4-0) past the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Canton. The Sandstoners fell to 0-5.
GOUVERNEUR 66, MORRISTOWN 52
Kyle Gaumes supplied 24 points to lead the Wildcats (1-2) past the Green Rockets in a nonleague game in Gouverneur. Brock Cox added 10 points for Gouverneur.
Aaron Woodcock led Morristown (3-2) with 19 points and Kade Marshall added 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.