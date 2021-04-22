POTSDAM — Zach VanBrocklin scored three touchdowns in the second half as Canton’s football team pulled away to defeat Potsdam, 38-12, on Wednesday.
The Golden Bears (2-0) led 14-12 at halftime, then scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth. VanBrocklin, who rushed for 225 yards on 18 carries, scoring on runs of 42 and 27 yards in the third quarter and then caught an 18-yard pass from Daniel Mahoney for the final score of the game.
Logan McCargar led the Sandstoners (1-1), rushing for 173 yards on 23 carries and scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 52-yard run. Bobby Voss threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries for Potsdam.
GIRLS SWIMMING
THOUSAND ISLANDS 91, INDIAN RIVER 61
Franchesca Cartaya and Rebecca Lantier each recorded four first-place swims as the Vikings wrapped up their season with a win over the Warriors.
Cartaya got victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley while being part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Thousand Islands (1-5-1). Lantier swept the sprint events of the 50 and 100 freestyle and was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Vikings.
Madelyn Countryman won the diving competition and Madison McCraine placed first in the 100 backstroke for Indian River (0-7).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, WATERTOWN 62
Alexa Doe ran a time of 12 minutes, 54 seconds on the two-mile course to take first place as the Spartans topped the Cyclones on Tuesday in Adams.
Karsyn Burnash placed second and Hannah Hathway grabbed fourth place for South Jefferson (3-1).
Ella Valentine was the top Watertown (0-4) runner with a third-place showing.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, WATERTOWN 39
Spencer Purvis turned in a time of 14:05 on a two-mile course as the Spartans beat the Cyclones on Tuesday in Adams.
Charles Rogers, Noah Tyler and Kaidon Brimmer netted top-five finishes for South Jefferson (3-1).
Zach Kilburn earned second place for Watertown (2-2).
VOLLEYBALL
GOUVERNEUR 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Katelyn Clancy scored 17 service points to send Gouverneur to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of the Cougars (0-4) in a nonleague match in Russell.
Karissa Stowell scored 12 points and Maya Bartleson added 10 for the Wildcats (2-4).
CLIFTON-FINE 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Erin Barkley supplied 10 sets for the Yellowjackets (0-6) in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 loss to Clifton-Fine (5-1) in a nonleague contest in Madrid.
MASSENA 3, POTSDAM 1
Tsiakoseriio David picked up 10 kills and added nine points as the Red Raiders produced a 25-7, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22 win over Potsdam (2-4) in a nonleague match in Massena.
Abby Benham and Delany Durant both scored 12 points for Massena (4-1. Olivia Morrell contributed 17 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.