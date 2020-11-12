PARISHVILLE — Brody VanBuren scored off a pass from Matt Robinson in the 67th minute to help Madrid-Waddington salvage a 1-1 tie with Parishville-Hopkinton in a matchup of the two best boys soccer teams in the Northern Athletic Conference’s East Division on Thursday.
The Yellowjackets’ overall record went to 11-1-1.
Avery Zenger scored for the Panthers (10-0-1) in the 33rd minute.
HEUVELTON 0, LISBON 0 (OT)
Tristan Young made 10 saves as Heuvelton (5-2-3) played to a scoreless tie with the Golden Knights in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Caleb Richardson stopped three shots for the Golden Knights (5-0-1).
MORRISTOWN 5, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Tristin Simmons scored four goals and assisted on the other as the Green Rockets beat Edwards-Knox (3-3-1) in a West Division game at Morristown.
Jarred Young scored the other goal for the Green Rockets (4-5). Jade Marshall made 14 saves for Morristown.
HERMON-DEKALB 1, HAMMOND 0 (OT)
Kevin Joj scored an unassisted goal in the 94th minute as Hermon-DeKalb defeated the Red Devils (0-7) in a West Division game at Hammond.
Andrew Matthews made three saves for the Demons (6-3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 0, HEUVELTON 0 (OT)
Grace Smith made six saves to help Lisbon (8-2-1) tie the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Heuvelton. Emma Lafaver made five saves for Heuvelton (5-2-3).
HAMMOND 6, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Landree Kenyon provided three goals to send Hammond past the Demons (2-9) in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Avery Kenyon scored goal with one assist and Norah Pease and Zoey Cunningham also scored for Hammond (8-0).
Alyvia Crosby made five saves for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Kaitlyn Kirk scored three goals with one assist to send Parishville-Hopkinton (8-2-1) past the Yellowjackets in an East Division game at Madrid.
Kelly Bloom scored one goal with two assists, and Kylie Kirk added a goal and assist for the Panthers.
Grace Plumley scored for Madrid-Waddington (2-7).
