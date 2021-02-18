Times Staff Report
HARRISVILLE — Sydney VanNest led the Lowville girls basketball team with 18 points in the Red Raiders’ 48-26 victory over Harrisville in nonleague action Thursday night.
Natalie Thomas scored 12 points for Lowville (2-0 overall), while Torie Moore recorded 10 points for Harrisville (1-1).
COPENHAGEN 71, BEAVER RIVER 16
Copenhagen cruised past Beaver River in a nonleague play in Beaver Falls, thanks to 23 points from Raegan Dalrymple.
Brooke Smykla contributed 20 points for the Golden Knights (2-0), while Meaghen Fitzpatrick finished with 15.
Brynn Rice led Beaver River (0-3) with five points.
