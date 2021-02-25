LOWVILLE — Sydney VanNest scored 21 points to lead Lowville girls basketball to a nonleague 45-16 victory over South Lewis on Thursday.
VanNest also contributed nine rebounds and eight steals for the Red Raiders (3-0), while Annie Cayer scored 10 points and Natalie Thomas added eight.
Lowville finished with five 3-pointers, three from VanNest.
Marlaina Warcup led the Falcons (0-4) in scoring with 10 points.
Raegan Dalrymple sank 11 field goals and finished with 23 points in Copenhagen’s nonleague win over Harrisville at home.
Aubree Smykla finished with 19 points and had two 3-pointers for the Golden Knights (3-0), while Torie Moore finished with a team-high 17 points for the Pirates (2-2).
