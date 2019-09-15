MASSENA — Will Varney scored three rushing touchdowns and finished with 124 yards on 20 carries to lead Potsdam past Massena 30-8 in a Northern Athletic Conference game Saturday.
Zach Kirka rushed for 41 yards and passed for 18, including one touchdown, for the Sandstoners (2-0).
Ethan Miller rushed for 49 yards for the Red Raiders (0-2).
GOUVERNEUR 50, MALONE 6
Caleb Farr threw for 109 yards, including one touchdown, and ran for 43 yards, including three touchdowns, to send Gouverneur (2-0) past the Huskies in an NAC game in Malone.
Mitchell Tyler ran for 123 yards on 12 carries for the Wildcats, including a 28-yard touchdown run. Joseph Cummings scored on a 28-yard run and Farr completed a 46-yard pass to Kyle Savage.
Trey LaGrave led Malone (0-2) with 53 yards rushing.
BEAVER RIVER 27, SAUQUOIT VALLEY 8
Sam Bush recorded four touchdowns in the Beavers’ Class D victory over Sauquoit Valley in Beaver Falls.
Bush ran in three touchdowns, one in the first quarter and two in the fourth, and passed for one in the second quarter. Zacchaeus Lacomb was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass for the Beavers (2-0).
Sauquoit Valley’s only score was a 21-yard touchdown pass from Colby Jones to Jaron English. The Indians are 0-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
N-N BOYS, GOUVERNEUR GIRLS WIN
The Norwood-Norfolk boys placed six runners in the top 10 and were led by Clayton Reed as it won the Salmon River Mud Run in Fort Covington.
Reed turned in a time of 19 minutes, 4.74 seconds to get the win for the Flyers. Salmon River’s Xavier Collins was second with a mark of 19:20.49 and Gouverneur’s Cole Siebels third. Levi Sochia, Laeton Colbert and Michael Richards placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, for Norwood-Norfolk.
In the girls race, Gouverneur’s Rikki and Randi Griffith finished second and third, respectively, as the Wildcats edged Norwood-Norfolk for the team title.
Rikki Griffith took second with a 22:47.47 and Randi Griffith was third in 22:55.67 for the Wildcats, who placed four runners in the top 10. Sharon Colbert of Norwood-Norfolk won the race with a time of 22:28.46.
