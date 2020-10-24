MASSENA — David Vernsey stopped seven shots to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Massena (0-3 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Saturday.
Karson LaRose scored both goals in the second half for the Blue Devils (5-1).
MALONE 5, SALMON RIVER 1
Hans Schumacher scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Huskies (3-2) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Malone.
Ryan Johnston also scored two goals for the Huskies and Trent King supplied the other.
Cayde Lazore-Jacobs scored for Salmon River (3-3).
CANTON 4, POTSDAM 0
Colin Taylor picked up two goals for the Golden Bears in a Central Division victory over the Sandstoners (0-4) in Potsdam.
Christopher Schuckers also scored for the Golden Bears (5-0), who added an own goal. Parker Hunt made one save for the shutout.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Ollie Johnson scored both goals for the Colts in an East Division victory against the Panthers (0-5) in South Colton. Harlee Besio made two saves for Colton-Pierrepont (5-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Emma Staples made 10 saves to send the Bulldogs past the Panthers (2-4, 2-3) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Jordan Holbrook and Chloe Champagne scored for Chateaugay (4-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kendall LaMora made five saves to send the Colton-Pierrepont past Tupper Lake (0-3-2) in an East Division game in South Colton.
Alexus Cuthbert scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Colts (6-1). Maura Richards, Savanna Smith and Kaitlyn Houston also scored for Colton-Pierrepont.
MASSENA 2, OFA 1
Massena scored on an own goal with 39 seconds left in a Central Division win over OFA in Ogdensburg.
Liz Rogers also scored for Massena (3-0). Saige Estes scored for the Blue Devils (0-5).
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Ryleigh McCauley scored all three goals as Massena defeated Salmon River (1-5, 0-5) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Madison Ansari and Taylor Covey combined to make eight saves for the Huskies (2-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MALONE 29, CANTON 30
Dylan Perry finished third to lead the Huskies (5-0) to a one-point win over the Golden Bears in a dual meet in Malone.
Nick Lyndaker was the overall winner for Canton (2-2), followed by teammate Max Finley.
POTSDAM 15, OFA Inc.
Dean Finnegan finished first to lead Potsdam (1-1) past an incomplete OFA squad in Ogdensburg.
Mitchell McCarthy was second for OFA (0-2-1) and Jack Joyce was third.
GOUVERNEUR 15, MASSENA Inc.
Cole Siebels finished first and Jack Shroeder was second as Gouverneur (1-1) defeated an incomplete Massena squad in Massena. Logan Dobbins finished third for Massena (0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA Inc.
Owen Haas was the individual winner to send the Flyers past the Panthers (1-4) in Brushton.
Anthony Fiacco finished second and Dominick Fiacco was third for the Flyers (3-0).
BEAVERS’ DEMO EIGHTH IN MIDDLETOWN
Beaver River’s Corey Demo finished eighth in the 2.7-mile men’s high school open race at the 12th Rock Cross Country Series at Middletown.
Demo registered a time of 14:04.1 on the course that was won by Micah Tindale of Section 2’s Guilderland.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
CARTHAGE’S FIELDING WINS AT MIDDLETOWN
Comets junior McKinley Fielding won one of the high school girls open races at the 12th Rock Cross Country Series at Middletown.
Fielding, a transfer student, ran the 2.6-mile course in 15:06 seconds, which was 9.5 seconds better than second place. South Lewis runners Hannah Ielfied and Brynn Bernard were fourth and fifth, respectively, while South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe took sixth. Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen placed seventh and Lexi Bernard of South Lewis was 13th.
South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash earned third in a 2.7-mile race, and Norwood-Norfolk’s Sharon Colbert finished sixth. Mallory Kraeger of South Lewis ended up in 11th spot.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA Inc.
Rachel Hewey finished first to lead Norwood-Norfolk (3-0) to a win over the Panthers in Brushton.
Maddie Ashley was second for the Flyers. Olivia Bobbie placed third for the Panthers (0-2-3).
CANTON 25, MALONE 32
Grace McDonough finished first and Julia Bessette was third to lead the Golden Bears (1-1-2) past the Huskies in Malone.
Bethany Poirier finished second for Malone (4-1).
OFA 15, POTSDAM Inc.
Lexie Beaulieu finished second to lead the Blue Devils (2-1) past an incomplete Sandstoner team in Potsdam.
Isabella Shatraw won the race to lead the Sandstoners (0-2).
GOUVERNEUR 15, MASSENA Inc.
Gouverneur swept the top three spots to beat host Massena (0-1).
Randi Griffith finished first for Gouverneur (1-1) and Ella Impaglia and Rikki Griffith finished second and third, respectively.
