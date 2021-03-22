BELLEVILLE — Thousand Islands senior Kennady Amo scored 20 points to reach the 1,000-point mark in a 45-22 victory over Belleville Henderson on Monday night.
Amo needed 19 points and reached the milestone in the pandemic-shortened season for the Vikings (4-2 overall).
Kelsey Byers scored 12 points and Delaney Wiley provided 10 points for Thousand Islands.
Neva Bettinger led the Panthers (2-3) with 11 points.
GOUVERNEUR 63, MASSENA 47
Raelin Burns notched 23 points as the Wildcats topped the Red Raiders in Gouverneur.
Alexis Devlin tacked on 16 points for Gouverneur (3-1).
Tori Jacobs collected 12 points for Massena (3-4).
INDIAN RIVER 48, COPENHAGEN 40
Adrien LaMora posted a double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors outlasted the Golden Knights on Sunday in Copenhagen.
McKenna House added 10 points for Indian River (5-2).
Charli Carroll scored 11 points and Aubree Smykla chipped in 10 for Copenhagen (10-2).
CANTON 49, HEUVELTON 25
Lexi Huiatt and Ava Hoy each scored 10 points as the Golden Bears bested the Bulldogs on Sunday in Canton.
Maddie Hoy finished with seven points for Canton (5-0).
Katie Cunningham led all scorers with 11 points for Heuvelton (4-3).
n In other games, St. Regis Falls beat Brushton-Moira, 34-26, Canton defeated Potsdam, 57-33; and Saranac Lake edged Salmon River, 41-40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 58, HARRISVILLE 47
Tyler Green accumulated 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Patriots beat the Pirates (6-5) in a battle of Class D teams in Sackets Harbor.
Dominick Sprague added 17 points for Sackets Harbor (10-1).
OFA 88, LISBON 77
Trent Sargent fired in 34 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Blue Devils won a shootout with the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
David Vernsey added 17 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-0).
Ethan Martin netted 22 points and Alex Martin supplied 21 points for Lisbon (3-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 68, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 42
Noah Dominy scored 29 points as the Flyers defeated the Panthers in Norwood.
Ryan LaShomb provided 18 points for Norwood-Norfolk (3-4).
Peyton Snell logged 14 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (2-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, COLTON-PIERERPONT 48
Kyle Stoner posted 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Yellowjackets beat the Colts in Madrid.
Drew Harmer tallied 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (2-5).
Harlee Beeso scored 14 points for Colton-Pierrepont (1-5).
n In other action, Edwards-Knox beat Hammond, 59-42.
BOYS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 3, CANTON 2
John Duffy’s goal nine minutes, seven seconds into the third period powered the Sandstoners to their first win of the season, over the Golden Bears.
Logan McCargar added a goal and an assist, while Chase Rozler stopped 30 shots for Potsdam (1-7).
Trey Bessette and Parker Hunt each scored second-period goals for Canton (2-1).
SALMON RIVER 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
The Shamrocks got goals from five different players as they beat the Icemen in Norfolk.
Luke Miller, Gavin Cook-Avery and Evan Collette each posted a goal and an assist for Salmon River (7-0-1).
Bobby Voss netted a pair of goals for Norwood-Norfolk (5-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 97, SOUTH JEFFERSON 77
Sarah Kilburn was a four-time winner as the Cyclones opened the season with a victory over the Spartans.
Kilburn won two individual events in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown (1-0).
Emma Purvis captured the 200 freestyle for South Jefferson (0-1).
