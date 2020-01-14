CLAYTON — Joey Melfi eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as he scored 26 points in the Thousand Islands boys basketball team’s 70-41 Frontier League crossover victory over Belleville Henderson on Monday night.
Melfi came into the game only needing seven points to reach the milestone for the Vikings (8-4, 5-3). Connor MacKay added 12 points for TI.
Ryan Green led the Panthers (3-7, 3-6) with 14 points.
WATERTOWN 73, SOUTH JEFFERSON 53
Kevin Harp poured in 30 points as the Cyclones defeated the Spartans in a crossover game at Adams.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour recorded 20 points for Watertown (6-5, 4-1).
Evan Widrick scored 12 points for South Jefferson (1-6, 1-3).
LYME 63, LAFARGEVILLE 33
Kyle Gaumes and Isaiah Wilson each scored 21 points as the Indians beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Tyler Wilson contributed 11 points for Lyme (11-1, 10-0).
Wyatt Parliament tallied 16 points for LaFargeville (3-7, 3-6).
MALONE 71, GOUVERNEUR 48
Aiden Decillis provided 16 points as the Huskies downed the Wildcats in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Payton Poirier and Keegan Monette each contributed 14 points for Malone (8-3, 6-1).
Caden Storie notched 13 points for Gouverneur (2-9, 0-6).
CHATEAUGAY 54, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 39
Jonah McDonald’s 29 points powered the Bulldogs to a nonleague victory over the Cougars in Chateaugay.
Walker Martin added 15 points for Chateaugay (10-0).
Alex Gomez scored 12 points for Northeastern Clinton (4-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CANTON 52, MASSENA 50
Sarah Sieminski led all scorers with 20 points as the Golden Bears outlasted the Red Raiders in an NAC Central Division game at Massena.
Katie Chisholm struck for four 3-pointers in a 14-point performance for Canton (11-1, 8-0).
Tsiakoseriio David came off the bench to anchor the offense with 18 points for Massena (6-5, 5-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 42, GOUVERNEUR 29
Maggi Yandoh finished with 23 points as the Larries upended the Wildcats in an NAC Central game at Brasher Falls.
Abigail Lemieux added seven points for St. Lawrence (5-7, 3-5).
Raelin Burns led Gouverneur (8-5, 5-3) with 12 points.
OFA 63, POTSDAM 22
Emily Farrand logged 22 points as the Blue Devils routed the Sandstoners in an NAC Central matchup at Ogdensburg.
Riley Hough chipped in 14 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (6-4, 4-3).
Seirra Cummings netted eight points for Potsdam (1-8, 0-7).
MALONE 65, SALMON RIVER 22
Madison Ansari generated 26 points as the Huskies downed the Shamrocks (3-9, 1-7) in NAC Central play at Malone.
Leah Gallagher tossed in 16 points for Malone (6-5, 5-3).
HAMMOND 61, HEUVELTON 30
Kylie Vaughan connected for 24 points as the Red Devils topped the Bulldogs in an NAC West game at Heuvelton.
Kelsey Bennett netted 17 points for Hammond (11-1, 7-1).
Rayna Cameron led Heuvelton (10-4, 6-1) with 14 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 47, HERMON-DEKALB 45
Lucy Frary totaled 15 points as the Cougars edged the Green Demons in an NAC West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Dekoda Matthews added 14 points for Edwards-Knox (6-3, 5-2).
Hilliary Jones was the game’s high-scorer with 16 points for Hermon-DeKalb (4-6, 2-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 54, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 19
Emma Plumley and Alexis Sullivan each scored 15 points as the Yellowjackets (9-3, 7-0) cruised past the Panthers in an NAC East game at Madrid.
Brushton-Moira fell to 1-10, 1-6.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 55, TUPPER LAKE 27
Kylee Kellison supplied 21 points as the Flyers bested the Lumberjacks (1-11, 0-8) in an NAC East matchup at Norwood.
Emma Schiavone chipped in 11 points for Norwood-Norfolk (5-3, 5-1).
CHATEAUGAY 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 14
Chloe Champagne’s 19 points lifted the Bulldogs to an NAC East Division win over the Panthers (1-9, 1-5) in Parishville.
Anna Bleakley racked up 13 points for Chateaugay (6-3, 6-2).
n In other action, Lisbon beat Morristown, 36-30.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hailey Bushaw collected 32 service points, 14 assists and 13 aces as the Warriors earned a 25-9, 25-2, 25-10 FL interdivision sweep in Philadelphia.
Sydney O’Melia added seven assists, seven service points and two aces, while Kaila Gilpatric tallied 11 kills and two aces for Indian River (5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.