BRASHER FALLS — Quarterback Bobby Voss rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Potsdam football team to a 28-8 win over St. Lawrence Central in a nonleague game Saturday morning.
The Sandstoners (1-0) built a 20-0 lead by halftime.
Logan McCargar led Potsdam rushing for 87 yards on 13 carries. Voss completed two passes for 38 yards and rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries.
Jayden Ashley completed a 10-yard pass to Tommy Storrin to score the only touchdown for the Larries (0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
LAFARGEVILLE 3, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (OT)
Drew Eichhorn’s third goal of the game, in the 86th minute in overtime, lifted the Red Knights (2-1) over the Patriots (0-4) in nonleague play at Sackets Harbor.
Tyler Green scored one of the Sackets Harbor goals to knot the game at 1-1. LaFargeville goalie Robbie Hellings made eight saves.
Ryan Hunt made seven saves for the Patriots and Cale LaDuc finished with five.
CARTHAGE 2, INDIAN RIVER 1
Goalkeeper Alex Mono made 13 saves as the Comets edged the Warriors in Carthage to record their first win of the spring season.
Gage Marino and Zane Busch scored a goal each for Carthage (1-5).
Jalen Robertson tallied a goal for Indian River (2-4) and goalie Joey Raap finished with seven saves.
GENERAL BROWN 1, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Lucas Hernandez-Murillo scored in the 22nd minute, with Izeigha Collins assisting, as the Lions edged the Panthers in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Goalie Tucker Rosbrook made five saves to register the shutout for General Brown (4-1).
Jacob Fargo finished with eight stops for Belleville Henderson (1-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Sarah Corbett scored with one minute, 21 seconds remaining as the Vikings rallied for a victory over the Golden Knights in Clayton.
Kennady Amo tied the game for Thousand Islands (4-0).
Raegan Dalrymple opened the scoring for Copenhagen (2-1), which played in its spring finale.
LAFARGEVILLE 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Cadence Hutchins and Josie Barton scored as the Red Knights came back for a season-opening win over the Patriots in LaFargeville.
Kiana Malveaux made nine saves to pick up her first varsity win for LaFargeville (1-0).
Savannah Chiodi scored in the first half for Sackets Harbor (0-4).
Also on Saturday, Sandy Creek (2-1) recorded a 1-0 victory over Belleville Henderson (0-3).
GIRLS SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE 134, POTSDAM 46
Mckenna Bowles and Kenadee Love each won two events as the Larries defeated the Sandstoners (0-4) in a virtual meet, with each team swimming in their own pool.
Bowles won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly for the Larries (4-1) and Love won the 50 and 100 freestyles.
VOLLEYBALL
OFA 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Maya Bartleson scored 11 points for the Wildcats in a nonleague loss to the Blue Devils in Gouverneur.
Emily Farrand scored 20 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-0).
Karissa Stowell added eight points for Gouverneur (1-3).
SALMON RIVER 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Tegan Phalen picked up five kills for the Panthers in a 25-27, 25-12, 25-13 loss to the Shamrocks (3-0) in a nonleague match in Brushton.
Madison Wilcox added five points for the Panthers (0-3).
CHATEAUGAY 3, MALONE 1
Ayana Adams supplied five kills as the Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Huskies 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 in a nonleague match in Chateaugay.
Mackenzie Lane scored 16 points and added 10 kills for Malone (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.