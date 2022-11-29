PHILADELPHIA — Trenton Walker poured in a game high 27-points as Carthage’s boys basketball team defeated Indian River, 74-68, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game, which was also the season opener for both teams.
Makiah Johnson contributed 19 points and Aiden Hicks chipped in with 13 points for the Comets, who led 33-29 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 20-12 in the third quarter to take command,
On the night, Carthage converted on 28 of 39 free-throw attempts, led by Walker, who went 14 of 18 at the foul line.
Tim Hardy scored 21 points and totaled seven rebounds and five assists for Indian River. Reginald Miller added 11 points for the Warriors and Nathan Rush and Owen Frans each contributed 10 points.
LOWVILLE 66, SOUTH JEFFERSON 49
Brody Brown connected for 23 points as Lowville gained a season-opening Frontier League “B” Division victory over South Jefferson in Lowville.
Dalton Myers added 11 points for the Red Raiders (1-0).
Curtis Staie supplied 17 points for South Jefferson (0-1). Nolan Widrick added nine. Bobby Piddock grabbed 17 rebounds.
TUPPER LAKE 51, MADRID-WADDINGTON 46
Tom Peterson delivered 28 points, shooting 10-for-11 from the foul line, as Tupper Lake gained a season-opening NAC East Division victory in the John Dineen Tournament at Madrid.
Mikeal Corneau added 14 points for the Lumberjacks (1-0), including eight in the decisive fourth quarter as they outscored the Yellowjackets 17-13 after leading by one after three quarters.
Jack Bailey led Madrid-Waddington (0-1) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Troy Peck followed with 15.
LISBON 64, EDWARDS-KNOX 28
Cooper Rutherford netted 27 points as the Golden Knights opened the season with a win over the Cougars in as part of the John Dineen Tournament in Madrid that was also an NAC West game.
Connor Flack scored 13 points for Lisbon (1-0).
Kale Geer recorded 16 points for Edwards-Knox (0-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 40, SOUTH JEFFERSON 38
Jakayla Spence posted 18 points as the Red Raiders outlasted the Spartans in the Frontier League “B” Division season-opener at Lowville.
Anna Dening added 11 points for Lowville (1-0).
Savannah Hodges led all scorers with 19 points for South Jefferson (0-1).
INDIAN RIVER 75, CARTHAGE 6
Allison LaMora posted a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors downed the Comets (0-1) in the “A” Division season-opener in Carthage.
Michaela Delles chipped in 19 points while Ravan Marsell provided 10 points and eight assists for Indian River (1-0).
Lily Green scored a game-high 22 points for Sackets Harbor.
BEAVER RIVER 48, SOUTH LEWIS 30
Brenna Mast generated 21 points and nine steals as the Beavers started the season with a “C” Division win over the Falcons at Turin.
Eliza Metzler contributed 12 points for Beaver River (1-0).
Brooke Kenyon scored 11 points for South Lewis (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 46, SANDY CREEK 38
Senior Delaney Wiley poured in 33 points as the Vikings topped the Comets (0-1) in the “C” Division season-opener for both schools in Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot added 10 points for Thousand Islands (1-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40, SACKETS HARBOR 36
Raegan Riordan scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort as the visiting Panthers outlasted the Patriots to win a “D” Division game which was also the season opener for both squads.
Neva Bettiner contributed nine points for Belleville Henderson and Ever Vaughn scored eight points.
LYME 32, ALEXANDRIA 20
Natalia Ososkalo led the Lakers with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as they opened the season with a “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts (0-1) at Chaumont.
Jillian Alberry contributed six points and five steals for Lyme (1-0), which helped new coach Karly Sherman win her first game as head coach.
LISBON 67, ST. REGIS FALLS 31
Freshman Allison Bell racked up 26 points as the Golden Knights opened the season with a nonleague victory over the Saints in Lisbon.
Leah Warren contributed 18 points for Lisbon (1-0).
Rhea Work paced St. Regis Falls (0-1) with 16 points.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 2
McKinley Becker posted 10 kills and freshman Kaelyn Boliver totaled 22 assists, seven kills and 12 service points as Beaver River outlasted Sandy Creek 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 25-4, 15-9 in a Frontier League “B” Division showdown in Sandy Creek.
Jasmine Martin contributed 15 points, seven kills and 10 digs for the Beavers (1-0).
WATERTOWN 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Morgan Brady logged 22 service points and 15 digs as the host Cyclones opened the season with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Frontier League crossover win over the Spartans (0-1).
Makayla Rocha totaled 18 digs and Augusta Boomhower handed out 15 assists for Watertown (1-0).
