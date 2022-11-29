Walker fuels Carthage victory

PHILADELPHIA — Trenton Walker poured in a game high 27-points as Carthage’s boys basketball team defeated Indian River, 74-68, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game, which was also the season opener for both teams.

Makiah Johnson contributed 19 points and Aiden Hicks chipped in with 13 points for the Comets, who led 33-29 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 20-12 in the third quarter to take command,

