CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker scored 14 points to lead a balanced effort as the Carthage boys basketball team defeated Indian River, 60-35, in an Frontier League “A” Division game Thursday.
Ashton Norton contributed 12 points for Carthage (2-1 overall, 1-1 league) against Indian River (0-3).
LYME 50, ALEXANDRIA 29
Kenny Timmerman scored a game-high 15 points to pace the Indians to victory over the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Denilson DaSilva added 10 points for Lyme (1-2).
Brock Hunter contributed 12 points to lead Alexandria (0-4).
COPENHAGEN 64, LAFARGEVILLE 34
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor scored a game-high 20 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan contributed 18 points for Copenhagen (3-1, 2-1).
Addison Waterman finished with 15 points to lead LaFargeville (1-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 47, ST. REGIS FALLS 35
Michael Schwartfigure scored 13 points to lead Colton-Pierrepont (1-2, 1-1) past the Saints in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Harlee Besio added 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont.
Nate Mayville led the Saints (0-2) with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 63, CARTHAGE 13
Bella Davis scored 16 points to pace the Warriors to a FL “A” Division victory over the Comets in Philadelphia.
Daelyn Alcock and Raven Marsell contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, to Indian River.
GENERAL BROWN 66, IMMACULATE HEART 23
Kori Nichols scored 12 points to pace the Lions past the Cavaliers in a FL “B” Division game in Dexter.
Emma Dupee and Karsyn Fields each contributed 11 points for General Brown (5-0), and Maddy Ferris totaled 10 points and seven rebounds against Immaculate Heart Central (2-2, 1-2).
POTSDAM 42, SALMON RIVER 33
Cathryn Todd led Potsdam (2-1, 1-1) with 15 points in an NAC Central Division win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Kate Davis added 11 points for Potsdam.
Lindsay Martin led the Shamrocks (1-4, 0-3) with 16 points and Kaidance Sunday added 11.
MALONE 42, St. LAWRENCE 37
Lilli Sosa scored 13 points to send the Huskies (1-2, 1-1) past St. Lawrence Central in an NAC Central Division game at Malone.
Brionna Foster also scored 13 points to lead the Larries (1-2, 1-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 6, SARA-LAKE PLACID 0
Jocelyn White made 17 saves as Massena defeated host Sara-Lake Placid in a nonleague game in Saranac Lake.
Karenhatirohtha Johnson scored three goals for the Red Raiders (5-0).
Ella Matejcik, Brynn Dehaies and Brooke Terry also scored for Massena.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 57, LOWVILLE 12
The Warriors won their first three matches by pin en route to a FL victory over the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Alex Booth (145 pounds), Dylan Bartlett (152) and Grayson Poland (160) opened with wins for Indian River (2-0), which also recorded pins from Caleb Welser (126), Manuel Gonzales (132), Jake Whitmore (215) and Davin Dewaine (285).
Lowville (0-1) received wins from Patrick Grimsey (118) and Landen Moshier (138) by decision.
WATERTOWN 41, SOUTH LEWIS 16
Tayvon Johnson (145) and Jack Lavin each won by fall to pace the Cyclones (2-0) to victory in a FL division crossover match in Watertown.
Jack Clough prevailed by technical fall for Watertown (2-0).
Isaac Gibson (152) and Owen Highers (172) each won by pin for South Lewis (0-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 54, LOWVILLE 47
Thomas King and James King each won two events and swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relays as South Jefferson edged Lowville in a FL meet in Lowville.
Thomas King captured the 50 and 100 freestyle races for the Spartans (2-1), and James King won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Nate Hulbert also swam on the two winning relays and captured the 100 butterfly.
Colin Kempney gained wins in the 200 and 500 free races for Lowville (1-1).
WATERTOWN 114, GOUVERNEUR 31
M.J. Dickinson (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Xander Gaige (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) each won two individual events as the Cyclones (4-0) topped the Wildcats (0-3) in a FL division crossover meet.
