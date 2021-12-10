PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River volleyball team defeated Watertown by scores of 25-16, 27-25 and 25-18 in a Frontier League “A” Division match Friday night behind Zoe Cruz’s 16 digs and eight service points.
Madison Bigelow contributed seven kills, 10 digs and 10 service points, while Dayramis Rivera Malave added 11 assists, 15 service points and five kills.
Watertown was paced by Alana Mastin’s 14 digs, Augusta Boomhower’s seven kills and seven assists and Kate Ciscell’s six kills and four service points.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Emma Dicob tallied 15 kills, 12 digs and six service points in Beaver River’s 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 crossover victory against South Jefferson in Beaver Falls.
Tina Boliver added 13 assists for Beaver River (3-1) and Madelyn Hylen served for 12 points, including four aces.
SANDY CREEK 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Elizabeth Glazier delivered 11 kills, seven digs and five aces as Sandy Creek swept General Brown 25-7, 25-18, 25-15 in Dexter.
Maiya Hathway added eight kills, six aces and 13 assists for the Comets (2-2, 2-2). Maddy Lamica posted five kills, six aces and nine digs. Lillian Kohlbach contributed five kills and four blocks.
For General Brown (0-5, 0-4), Olivia Eves supplied six service points, including three aces. Dayna Hall added three kills, three assists and five digs.
LOWVILLE 3, CARTHAGE 0
The Red Raiders defeated the Comets by identical 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19 scores in a crossover match at Carthage.
Peyton Cole and Grace Meyers each connected for six kills. Meyers added two blocks. Hannah Gyore contributed three kills and 11 assists for Lowville (4-0).
For Carthage (1-3), Layla Craig and Becky Steiner each posted three kills.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 7, ISLANDERS 4
Evan Collette scored twice to lead Salmon River past the Islanders (0-2-1, 0-1-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game in Fort Covington.
Kade Cook, Ryan Bouchey, Estyn Wylie, Ethan Moulton and Carter Johnson also scored for Salmon River (2-0).
OFA 7, NOrWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Landin McDonald scored twice to send OFA (3-1, 3-0) past the Flyers in a Division II game in Raymondville.
Tegan Frederick added a goal with two assists for the Blue Devils.
Gavin Phillips, John Friot and Ace Jenkins scored for Norwood-Norfolk (0-2-1).
SARANAC 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Ashton Adams scored twice for the Larries (0-2) in a nonleague road loss to Saranac Central.
Connor Foster and Kade Hayes also scored for the Larries.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 3, ESSEX 0
Madelyn Tessier made nine saves to lead the Sandstoners past Essex in a nonleague game in St. Albans, Vt.
Anna Nelson, Isabel Boyd and Keegan McGaheran scored for Potsdam (3-0-1 overall).
