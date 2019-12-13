PHILADELPHIA — Sydney O’Melia generated 18 service points, 15 assists, six digs and four aces as the Indian River volleyball team rallied 21-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Sandy Creek in a Frontier League interdivision match Friday night.
Hailey Bushaw contributed 21 digs, 13 assists and seven aces while Cassidy Deuink recorded 18 digs and two aces for the Warriors (3-1). Alexis Cruz added 22 kills for Indian River.
Sandy Creek fell to 2-2.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, LOWVILLE 0
Jillian Hare posted 20 assists, 12 service points and five aces as the Spartans got a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 FL “B” Division sweep of the Red Raiders in Adams.
Kaylee Clark chipped in 11 kills and McKenzi Burnham provided 17 digs for South Jefferson (4-0).
Alyssa O’Connor collected 11 digs, and Delia Wilton generated nine digs and five kills for Lowville (1-3).
CARTHAGE 3, CAMDEN 0
Caroline Culbreth registered 12 service points, five aces and five assists as the Comets earned a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 nonleague sweep of the Blue Devils at Carthage.
Laura Albright added 14 service points, four digs, three aces and three assists, while Makenzie Peterson totaled six kills and three service points for Carthage (3-0).
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 6, ISLANDERS 5
Seth Lockwood and Edmund Collins both scored one goal and assisted on another as Malone (3-3, 2-1) defeated the Islanders in a Division II game at Alexandria Bay.
Ryan Reville, Nolan Wood, Jacob Harning and Owen Eels also scored for Malone.
Hunter Garnsey, Trenton Barnes, Morgan Fox, Nick Fox and Jakob Lynch scored for the Islanders (1-3, 0-1).
NEW HARTFORD 5, SALMON RIVER 2
Tim Cook Jr. scored both goals for the Shamrocks (0-2) in a loss to New Hartford in the Salmon River Tournament.
New Hartford scored all five goals in the second period and was led by Aidan Joy with two.
OFA (1-3-1) tied Queensbury 2-2 in the other game.
HAMBURG 5, POTSDAM 3
Will Varney, Tyler Berkman and Romano Sergi all scored for Potsdam (1-4) in a loss to Hamburg in the Amherst Tournament. Danner Dorothy assisted on two goals for Potsdam.
Ryan Steiner scored three goals for Amherst.
