ADAMS — Seth Johnson finished off a Jack Rathbun pass in the 97th minute to give the Watertown boys soccer team a 1-0 Frontier League crossover win over South Jefferson in a battle of division leaders Monday.
Devin Connell made five saves to help the Cyclones (7-2-1, 5-0-0) stay unbeaten in league play.
Evan Widrick collected 10 saves for the Spartans (8-2-1, 6-1-1).
LYME 5, THOUSANDS ISLANDS 1
Aiden Linkroum supplied a hat trick as the Indians topped the Vikings in a FL crossover game at Clayton.
Derek Radley totaled a goal and an assist while Jon LaFontaine added a goal for Lyme (6-1).
Ryan Pavlot netted a goal for Thousand Islands (5-4, 4-3).
COPENHAGEN 2, ALEXANDRIA 1 (OT)
Landon Sullivan scored six minutes into overtime as the Golden Knights rallied past the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Adam Ortega notched the tying goal and Caden Miller assisted on both scores for Copenhagen (3-6, 3-5).
Erik Croll opened the scoring for Alexandria (3-6).
INDIAN RIVER 6, BEAVER RIVER 1
Jalen Robertson recorded a pair of goals as the Warriors picked up a nonleague win over the Beavers in Philadelphia.
Connor Jones dished out three assists for Indian River (4-5). Karson Smith tallied a goal for Beaver River (2-6).
LOWVILLE 2, WATERVILLE 1
Brody Brown and Peyton Matuszczak each scored goals in the Red Raiders’ (6-3) nonleague win over the Indians in Waterville.
Gabe Williams scored for Waterville (4-5-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSENA 3, OFA 0
Three different Red Raiders scored in their Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Massena.
Elizabeth Rogers, Kristen Oliver and Gabrielle Laughlin each scored for Massena (8-0, 7-0).
Olivia Merrill totaled 12 saves for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-5, 3-4).
POTSDAM 2, CANTON 1
Kennedy Emerson provided the game-winning goal as the Sandstoners edged the Golden Bears in NAC Central play at Canton.
Rose Hoover tied the game in the second half for Potsdam (3-4).
Emily Estabrooks got the first goal of the game for Canton (4-4, 4-3).
GOUVERNEUR 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Torie Salisbury’s two goals powered the Wildcats to an NAC Central win over the Flyers (0-6-1) in Gouverneur.
Kate Forsythe assisted on two goals for Gouverneur (6-1).
LISBON 3, HEUVELTON 0
Leah Warren logged a pair of goals as the Golden Knights blanked the Bulldogs in an NAC West match at Heuvelton.
Emily Jordan collected a goal and an assist for Lisbon (7-0, 5-0). Kathryn Cunningham stopped four shots for Heuvelton (3-2-1, 2-2-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 1, MORRISTOWN 0 (OT)
Lily Lottie’s overtime goal was the different in the Cougars’ NAC West Division win over the Green Rockets in Russell.
Sofia Vachev made seven saves for Edwards-Knox (4-4, 3-4). Emma Showers was credited with 28 saves for Morristown (3-4-1, 2-2-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
The Larries struck for two second-half goals within four minutes in their NAC East win over the Panthers in Brasher Falls.
Majenta Sweeney and Brionna Foster each scored for St. Lawrence Central (4-4, 3-3).
Natalie Palmer saved seven shots for Brushton-Moira (4-3-1, 3-3-1).
n In other action, Colton-Pierrepont downed Tupper Lake, 7-0, and Malone blanked Salmon River, 3-0.
n The FL girls soccer crossover showdown between Watertown and Immaculate Heart Central was postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 14 at IHC.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Sophie Layer racked up 19 service points as the Sandstoners swept the Yellowjackets, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14, in an NAC West match at Potsdam.
Olivia Russell contributed 17 service points for Potsdam (2-3, 2-2), and Madrid-Waddington dropped to 1-5, 0-4.
CANTON 3, MASSENA 0
Katie Bennett tallied 12 kills, seven service points, four aces and three blocks as the Golden Bears swept the Red Raiders, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14, in NAC West play at Canton.
Mattigan Porter provided 15 assists and four aces for Canton (6-0, 5-0). Sydney Cardinal posted three kills for Massena (2-3, 2-2).
n In other action, Salmon River beat Gouverneur, 3-1, and Malone swept Tupper Lake, 3-0.
FOOTBALL
MASSENA 40, POTSDAM 8
Dominic Monacelli accounted for three touchdowns as the Red Raiders downed the Sandstoners in an NAC game Sunday at Potsdam.
Monacelli carried the ball 10 times for 115 yards with touchdowns of one and 33 yards for Massena (3-0). He also found DeShawn Walton for a 39-yard TD strike for the Red Raiders.
Gavin Phillips rushed the ball 33 times for 121 yards and scored on a five-yard scoring run for Potsdam (0-3).
