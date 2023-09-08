WATERTOWN — The Watertown girls swimming team plunged into its Frontier League season with a 115-62 victory over South Jefferson on Thursday at Watertown High School.
Jasmine Ferguson swam to victory in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She also appeared on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Mallory Peters (100 freestyle) and Molly Dickinson (50 freestyle) each claimed a sprint race and appeared on two winning relays.
Lily Johnson claimed the 200 freestyle for the Cyclones and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
INDIAN RIVER 93, CARTHAGE 85
Allison Broadbent and Lola Eggleston each won two events and also swam on two winning relays to propel the Warriors past the Comets in an Frontier League “A” Division encounter, which was also the season opener for both teams.
Eggleston won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle races and also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 relays for Carthage. Broadbent won the 200 free and the 1-meter dive.
Breanna Fuller won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke events for Indian River.
BEAVER RIVER 57, THOUSAND ISLANDS 36
Jayden Turck (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle), Sarah Herzig (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Ava Pelo (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) each won two individual events to spark the Beavers (1-1) past the Vikings (0-1) in a FL “B” Division meet in Beaver Falls.
GENERAL BROWN 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Morgan Dillenback scored a goal and assisted on Natalynn Schmitte’s game-winning tally in the second half as the Lions edged the Spartans in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Goalie Geona Wood made four saves to record the win for General Brown (3-1, 1-1).
Lily Morrison scored a goal to lead South Jefferson (0-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Grace Smith scored the winning goal midway through the second half to lift the Falcons to victory over the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Liadan McAleese tallied the other goal for South Lewis (1-1).
Liberty Dippel scored a goal for Thousand Islands (0-1-1, 0-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 6, ALEXANDRIA 1
Elyza Smith scored four goals to highlight the Red Knights’ first victory of the season in a “D” Division game over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.
Margie Barton added a goal and an assist for LaFargeville (1-1). Emeline Barton also scored. Krysta Tehoke made six saves in goal with Laina Hutchins adding one.
Abigail Edgar supplied an unassisted goal for Alexandria (1-1, 0-1).
Salwa Hmyene scored a goal and assisted on another as the Sandstoners blanked the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Ty Jacobs scored a pair of goals as Lisbon connected three times in the first half and recorded the NAC West Division shutout victory in Heuvelton.
Isaiah White and Cooper Rutherford also scored for the Golden Knights (2-1, 2-0). Isaac Murdock and Brody Kelly combined for 13 saves in goal for Lisbon.
MORRISTOWN 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Kam Toland scored two goals as Morristown rallied in the second half to gain the West Division win over Edwards-Knox in Morristown.
Edwards-Knox (1-2, 0-1) led 1-0 at halftime on an own goal, but Morristown’s Wyatt Clement tied the game on a penalty shot.
Peyton Donnelly made 11 saves for the Green Rockets (1-1).
INDIAN RIVER 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Goalkeeper Joseph Raap made eight saves to record the shutout as the Warriors blanked the Lions in a Frontier League game on Wednesday night in Dexter.
Roje Richards and Dominic Capuccetti each scored a goal for Indian River (2-0, 1-0).
Kael Hoselton finished with 10 saves for General Brown (2-1, 0-1).
Makenna Cameron totaled 19 service points, including three aces, to lead the Red Raiders in an NAC loss to the Huskies.
Lauren Park chipped in with nine service points and Allison Lazore tallied six service points and five kills for Massena.
