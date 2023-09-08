Ludlow keys Vikings’ debut win

WATERTOWN — The Watertown girls swimming team plunged into its Frontier League season with a 115-62 victory over South Jefferson on Thursday at Watertown High School.

Jasmine Ferguson swam to victory in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She also appeared on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Mallory Peters (100 freestyle) and Molly Dickinson (50 freestyle) each claimed a sprint race and appeared on two winning relays.

