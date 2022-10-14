Boomhower captures diving

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Watertown junior Augusta Boomhower recorded an 11-dive total of 334.05 points to win the Frontier League diving championships Friday.

Boomhower finished fifth in last year’s event and improved her total score by 65.6 points. South Jefferson’s Kendra Staie placed second with a score of 324.90, and Indian River’s Cadence Muchnikoff was third.

