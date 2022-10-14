LOWVILLE — Watertown junior Augusta Boomhower recorded an 11-dive total of 334.05 points to win the Frontier League diving championships Friday.
Boomhower finished fifth in last year’s event and improved her total score by 65.6 points. South Jefferson’s Kendra Staie placed second with a score of 324.90, and Indian River’s Cadence Muchnikoff was third.
Watertown’s Madison Adderly and Carthage’s Marissa Williams rounded out the top five.
The swimming events of the FL championships will be next Saturday at Indian River.
BEAVER RIVER 3, ADIRONDACK 0
The Beavers wrapped an unbeaten regular season with goals from three different players in a nonleague matchup with the Wildcats (3-11-1) in Beaver Falls.
Kaylee Zehr, Adalynn Olmstead and Jasmine Martin each netted goals for Beaver River (16-0-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 2, ALEXANDRIA 1 (OT)
Peyton Britton scored her second goal of the game four minutes into overtime as the Patriots rallied past the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.
Lily Green made seven saves for Sackets Harbor (5-11, 5-9).
Olivia Adsit scored and Bridget Watson was credited with 19 saves for Alexandria (2-12, 2-11).
IHC 6, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Kat Probst’s hat trick powered the Cavaliers to a nonleague win over the Vikings in Watertown.
Abby Bombard logged two goals for Immaculate Heart Central (14-1).
Delaney Wiley made 10 saves for Thousand Islands (2-9-3).
Natalia Ososkalo converted a penalty kick as the Lakers beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague game at Chaumont.
Natalya Seery added a goal for Lyme (7-8-1), which split the two meetings with Heuvelton.
Alli Trathen scored off a direct kick for the Bulldogs (5-7-1).
n In other action, Section 3 Class D power Cincinnatus beat Sandy Creek, 15-0.
INDIAN RIVER 2, GENERAL BROWN 1
Caleb Adams supplied a goal and an assist as the Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a FL crossover win versus the Lions in Philadelphia.
Anderson Burge scored a goal and Joey Raap made eight saves and got an assist for Indian River (7-8-1, 3-6-1).
Nahjeed Abel tallied for General Brown (6-10, 3-7).
Gianni Razelli and Leonardo Rodrigues each scored twice as the Cavaliers defeated the Red Knights (6-9) in LaFargeville.
Dale Foote, Brendan Mercer and Donovan Turner also scored goals for Immaculate Heart Central (11-1, 10-0).
ALEXANDRIA 5, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Brady Carpenter produced a pair of goals as the Purple Ghosts finished the regular season with a “D” Division victory over the Patriots at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.
Ronaldo Prophete chipped in a goal and an assist for Alexandria (6-8-1).
Gabe Gondek and Cameron Derouin both scored for Sackets Harbor (0-12-1).
Joshua L’Huillier and Tavian Camper each got goals as the Golden Knights recorded a nonleague win over the Rams in Copenhagen.
Hayden McAtee made 10 saves for Copenhagen (7-7-2).
Matt Murphy scored for Remsen (4-9).
