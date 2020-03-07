EAST MEADOW — Watertown senior Nate Carlos took third place in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle at the NYSPHSAA boys swimming championships Saturday at Nassau County Aquatic Center.
Carlos logged a time of 46.06 seconds in the 100 and a mark of 21.34 seconds in the 50. He was part of the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay with fellow Cyclones Simon Stratton, Andrew Victoria and Xander Gaige that turned in a time of 1:26.78.
The same relay members were 11th in the 400 freestyle relay.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, MONROE-WOODBURY 4
A five-goal outburst in the first period sent Massena to the state Division I final four next weekend in Buffalo.
Massena (12-8-1 overall) knocked off Section 9 champion Monroe-Woodbury in Newburgh to advance. The Red Raiders will meet Section 2 champion Bethlehem at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Harbor Center in Buffalo. After the productive first period Massena had to hold off a Monroe-Woodbury surge in the third period.
Nicholas Linstad scored a hat trick for the Red Raiders in the opening period. Mikey Kuhn and Garrett Engstrom also scored for Massena.
WEBSTER-THOMAS 3, OFA 1
Cade Spencer scored two goals, including an empty-netter late in the third period, to lead Section 5’s Webster-Thomas (17-2) to a victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a state Division II quarterfinal at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Cullen Hennessy scored at 5:45 of the opening period to give Webster-Thomas an early lead. Spencer scored his first goal of the game in the second period to extend the advantage to 2-0.
Holden Woods scored off passes from Karson LaRose and Nolan O’Donnell at 12:48 of the second for the Blue Devils (14-7-2).
INDOOR TRACK FIELD
BERNARD, HILL WIN AT STATES
South Lewis’ Lexi Bernard was part of the winning Section 3 interclass distance medley relay at the state indoor track and field championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex at Staten Island.
Bernard teamed with Angie Mesa, Camryn Stone and Kate Putman to take first in the relay.
South Jefferson’s Elise Hill was victorious in the 55-meter wheelchair dash and wheelchair shot put.
Indian River’s Troy Stephen took second and seventh in the triple jump and long jump, respectively. Stephen leapt to a mark of 46 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump and registered a 21-8 in the long jump.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dineen finished eighth in the 1,500 and South Lewis’ Brynn Bernard placed ninth in the 3,000.
CHEERLEADING
5 AREA TEAMS COMPETE AT STATES
South Jefferson, Ogdensburg Free Academy, Indian River, Heuvelton and Madrid-Waddington competed in the state competitive cheerleading championships at the Gordon Field House at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester.
All five teams fell short of the finals. South Jefferson and OFA each competed in the Division 2, Large School category. Heuvelton participated in the Division 2, Small School class. Indian River and Madrid-Waddington competed in the Co-Ed division.
Mount Sinai of Section 11 won the Division 2, Large School and Maryvale of Section 6 won Division 2, Small School. Eastridge of Section 5 took the Co-Ed division title.
