Mallory Peters and Montanna Evans each recorded five RBIs as Watertown pushed across 10 runs in the third inning to win the Cyclone Booster Club tournament in a wild 20-16 softball victory over Edwards-Knox in the final Saturday.
Lily Lottie went 2-for-4 for Edwards-Knox (6-1).
Evans was 2-for-3 with a triple, as Watertown (7-3) defeated Hermon-DeKalb, 11-6, to advance to the final.
EDWARDS-KNOX 13, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
The Cougars used a six-run seventh inning to pull away from the Panthers in the semifinals of the Cyclones Booster Club tournament.
Ever Vaughn accumulated two hits and Avery Pritchard drove in a run for Belleville Henderson.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, HERMON-DEKALB 6
Kaydence Allen and Ever Vaughn each plated three runs as the Panthers bounced back with a victory over the Green Demons in the consolation game of the Cyclones Booster Club tournament in Watertown.
Neva Bettinger added a run batted in for Belleville Henderson (3-6).
Amaya Stransky posted three hits for Hermon-DeKalb (0-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, LOWVILLE 2
Winning pitcher Colleen Davis struck out 14 over six innings of work to lead the Spartans to a “B” Division victory in Lowville.
Emma Schafer singled three times and drove in four runs for South Jefferson (7-1, 6-0), and Bryanna Moroughan doubled twice and singled. Zoe Moroughan chipped in with two singles and scored four runs.
Anna Dening singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs for Lowville.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 11, HAMMOND 2
Katelyn Solar and Kali Finley each totaled two hits and two RBIs as the Vikings topped the Red Devils (2-2) in nonleague play at Clayton.
Delaney Wiley finished a home run short of the cycle for Thousand Islands (7-0).
MORRISTOWN 6-13, SACKETS HARBOR 4-14
The Green Rockets and Patriots traded walk-off wins in a nonleague doubleheader at Morristown.
Emma Showers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and a double for Morristown (2-3).
Lily Green hit an RBI groundout for Sackets Harbor (5-4), which overcame a nine-run first inning by Morristown to take game two.
CANTON 7, OFA 0
Sydnee Francis lined two hits and stole three bases to lead Canton to a victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Courtney Peters also picked up two hits for Canton (7-0, 4-0).
Hadley Alguire (six strikeouts) and Ava Hoy (eight strikeouts) combined to one-hit the Blue Devils (1-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 8, MALONE 3
St. Lawrence Central’s Hannah Agans threw five shutout innings and struck out 12 as St. Lawrence defeated Malone in an NAC Central game in Malone.
Malone (1-3) scored three runs in the sixth inning but managed just four hits in the game.
St. Lawrence (5-1) scored four runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1
Madison Weaver struck out eight to lead the Flyers (4-2, 3-1) past the Colts (1-4) in an NAC East Division game in Norwood.
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 19, SACKETS HARBOR 1 (5)
Jonah Shearer doubled twice and drove in seven runs as the Beavers topped the Patriots in a division crossover game at Sackets Harbor.
Winning pitcher Brayden Campeau spun a two-hitter, striking out 11, for Beaver River (10-0) in a game shortened to five innings. Campeau also went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a triple, and drove in three runs against Sackets Harbor (4-4).
CARTHAGE 19, GENERAL BROWN 4
Tom Storms went 4-for-5, drove in four runs, scored three runs and stole four bases to spark the Comets to victory over the Lions in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Dawson Widrick went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs for Carthage (7-4, 7-3), and Mason Moser doubled and singled twice.
Aidan McManaman singled twice and drove in a run for General Brown (0-8).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 18, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Jack Bailey lined three hits for the Yellowjackets in an NAC East Division win over the Larries (2-3) in Madrid.
Jacob Morgan threw a one-hit shutout, struck out eight and lined two hits for Madrid-Waddington (3-1).
Tanor Harvey, Matt Robinson and Caleb Averill also picked up two hits each.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BERNARD, BANAZEK WIN
South Lewis’ Lexi Bernard and South Jefferson’s Kate Banazek were winners at the Chittenango Invitational.
Bernard registered a time of 2:21.62 to win the 800 meters, while Banazek won the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
South Jeff’s Alexa Doe was second in the 2,000 steeplechase and Brynn Bernard took third in that event. Eliana Bonbrest of Lowville brought home third in the pentathlon.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
KEMPNEY, STAFFORD VICTORIOUS
Beaver River’s Colton Kempney and Collin Stafford of South Lewis took home first-place finishes at the Chittenango Invitational.
Kempney won the mile and set a school record with a mark of 4:18.76, while Stafford collected the win in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 9:51.39, which was nearly a minute better than second place.
Nevin Barker of Beaver River tied for third in the high jump.
