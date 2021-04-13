WATERTOWN — Senior Riley Connell scored all four goals as Watertown blanked General Brown, 4-0, on Tuesday night in a boys soccer game.
Connell opened the scoring in the 12th minute, with Carter Benham assisting, and then followed with three unassisted goals, including in the 28th and 29th minutes, respectively, as well as in the second half in the 55th minute.
Goalkeeper Evan Richardson made two saves to record the shutout for the Cyclones, who improved to 5-0 on the spring season.
Watertown coach Todd Heckman also credited defenders Hayden Augliano, Vincent Lavarnway, Juan Martelo and Kody Daly for their role in posting the shutout.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Heckman said.
Goalie Tyler Rosbrook finished with eight saves for General Brown (2-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, INDIAN RIVER 0
Bryce Goodnough scored three goals to spark the Spartans to a victory over the Warriors in Adams.
Richie Williams and Josh Bliss each tallied two goals for South Jefferson (2-1) and James King contributed a goal.
Goalie Evan Widrick made four saves to record the shutout against Indian River (1-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Brayden Mason scored a pair of goals to propel the Vikings to a victory over the Patriots in a game at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Gage LaClair, Christopher Nevala and Jack Bashaw added a goal each for Thousand Islands (1-1).
Daniel Rogers scored an unassisted goal for Sackets Harbor (0-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
IMMACULATE HEART 7, CARTHAGE 0
Katharina Probst scored four goals and assisted on another as the Cavaliers defeated the Comets at Immaculate Heart Central.
Estella Renzi contributed two goals and an assist for IHC (2-1), Abigail Bombard tallied a goal and an assist and Kailey Montgomery recorded two assists.
Goalies Keely Cooney (two saves) and Bri Larrabee (three saves) combined on the shutout for the Cavaliers.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 111, THOUSAND ISLANDS 58
Jasmine Ferguson (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Sarah Kilburn (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two individual events to pace the Cyclones to a triumph over the Vikings during Watertown’s senior night in Watertown.
Kilburn also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 93, INDIAN RIVER 60
Emma Purvis won two individual events, the 100 and 200 freestyle to pace the Spartans to victory over the Warriors.
FOOTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 56, WATERTOWN 12
Rowan Marsell led the Warriors to a big victory over the Cyclones, rushing for 146 yards and scoring three touchdowns in Watertown.
In addition to his rushing performance, Marsell threw for two touchdowns and 67 yards for the Warriors (3-0). Mike Davis rushed for 73 yards and Bryson Weeks rushed for 94 yards.
Jude Converse totaled 116 rushing yards for the Cyclones (1-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 50, SOUTH LEWIS 14
Emmet Baker ran all over Thousand Islands’ turf field, rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 8-man win over South Lewis in Clayton.
It was the Vikings’ second straight win over the Falcons (0-2). Connor MacKay contributed 115 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for Thousand Islands (2-0). He also threw for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Aznoe caught the Vikings’ only passing touchdown, Jack Lamon also contributed a score on the ground.
LOWVILLE 46, SOUTH JEFFERSON 20
On Monday, Lowville toppled South Jefferson in a crossover match in Lowville to earn its second win of the season.
Aidan Macaulay threw for 250 yards and had three total touchdowns for the Red Raiders (2-0). Michael Hamburg scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also rushed for 98 yards for Lowville.
Austin Mesler threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (1-2). Josh Tanner had 71 receiving yards for the Spartans.
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kendall Jock scored 17 service points to lead the Shamrocks to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of Brushton-Moira in a nonleague match in Fort Covington. It was the opener for the Panthers.
Ryanna Bero scored 14 points for Salmon River (2-0) and Halle Lazore and Ava Mitchell both tallied 12.
GOUVERNEUR 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Karissa Stowell led the Wildcats with 12 points to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of the Cougars in the nonleague opener for each team in Gouverneur.
Katelynn Clancy added nine points for the Wildcats.
In another match, Potsdam defeated Clifton-Fine in four sets.
