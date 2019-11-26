MADRID — Dakota West scored 16 points to lead the Heuvelton girls basketball team to a 45-44 victory over Madrid-Waddington in the championship game of the Jesse Chamberlain Tournament.
Dakota Mouthorp scored 13 points and Rayna Cameron added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0 overall).
Alexis Sullivan led the Yellowjackets (1-1) wih 17 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 67, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 28
Hilliary Jones tallied 25 points as the Demons (1-1) won the consolation game of the Chamberlain Tournament in Madrid.
Hailey Bouchey added 18 points for Hermon-DeKalb.
Kelly Boome scored 11 points for the Panthers (0-2).
NORTHERN CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
The Faith Fellowship Christian School Flames returns for 2019-20 with all five starters back after capturing their first NCAC championship in 25 years last season.
Top players are senior Autumn Calkins-Condiff (15.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), junior Emily Widrick (11.6 ppg) and sophomore Elisa Gonzales (7.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
Gonzales paces the Flames’ defense, recording 53 steals last season. Calkins-Condiff totaled 101 rebounds and 15 blocked shots for last year’s 7-1 squad.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 4, ISLANDERS 1
Isabel Boyd scored one goal and assisted on another as the Sandstoners defeated the Islanders (0-1) in Alexandria Bay.
Jilliana Hunter, Karley Green and Keely Towne also scored for Potsdam (1-1).
SALMON RIVER 2, ITHACA 0
Carli Cartier stopped 22 shots as the Shamrocks shut out host Ithaca (2-1) in a nonleague game.
Hannah Johnson scored both goals for Salmon River (1-0).
