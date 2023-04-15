ADAMS — Emmet Starowicz posted a goal and five assists as the Westhill boys lacrosse team defeated South Jefferson, 14-6, in a nonleague game Saturday afternoon.
Owen Etoll recorded five points while Charlie DeMore and Andrew Mondo each scored three goals for the Warriors (5-1).
