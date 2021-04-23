WATERTOWN — Tatum Overton and Jenna Christopher each scored twice as the host Watertown girls soccer team wrapped up its season with a 5-3 victory over General Brown on Friday night.
Delaney Callahan added a goal for the Cyclones (5-1).
Kori Nichols tallied a pair of goals and Karsyn Fields netted a goal for Lions (2-5).
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, INDIAN RIVER 0 (2 OT)
Caeden Goodnough scored in the second overtime, with Colby Randall assisting, as the Spartans edged the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Jude Cook scored in regulation for South Jefferson (4-2) and goalie Evan Widrick made three saves in the win.
Ethan Jones scored with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, with Mason VanTassel assisting, for Indian River (2-6) and Joey Rapp was credited with 18 saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Brayden Richmond tallied two goals and an assist and Brayden Billman contributed a goal and an assist as the Panthers defeated the Red Knights in Belleville.
Nate Hanson, Kyle Moyer, Teagan Costello and Jared Bast each scored a goal for Belleville Henderson (3-2) and goalie Jake Fargo made five saves to register the shutout.
Robbie Hellings was credited with 23 saves for LaFargeville (2-3).
FOOTBALL
LOWVILLE 38, BEAVER RIVER 16
Aidan Macaulay threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Raiders wrapped up the season with a win over the Beavers at Lowville.
Twin brother Gavin Macaulay caught five passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while Hayden Beyer added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Lowville (3-1).
Sam Bush threw for 149 yards and a touchdown while adding 148 on the ground and a rushing TD for Beaver River (0-3).
OFA 22, AUSABLE VALLEY 18
Tristan Lovely threw two touchdown passes and Ogdensburg Free Academy stopped two drives inside its own 20 to pick up a nonleague win at AuSable Valley.
The Patriots (0-1) struck first with a sack by Jesse McLean on OFA’s first drive to take a 2-0 lead.
Lovely threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Drew Costello on fourth down to give OFA an 8-2 lead.
Costello then scored on a 10-yard run to make it 16-2.
The Patriots answered with a 22-yard run from Eli Douglas to cut the lead to 16-10.
Richardson scored on a 15-yard pass from Lovely to put OFA up 22-10, and Nate Doner scored in the last minute to cut the final margin to 22-18.
SWIMMING
CANTON 110, MALONE 60
Grace O’Neill won two events as Canton defeated the Huskies (2-2) in a virtual meet with each team swimming in its own pool.
O’Neill won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle for Canton (5-0).
VOLLEYBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Madalyn Richardson scored six points and added seven kills to lead the Yellowjackets to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-18 win over Edwards-Knox (0-5) in a nonleague match at Madrid.
Alexis Cole scored 17 straight points in game two and Destiny Bailey scored nine in game one for Madrid-Waddington (1-7).
