GLEN PARK — Delaney Wiley struck out 18 in a no-hit effort and led off the game with a home run as the Thousand Islands softball team blanked General Brown, 4-0, in a battle of Frontier League division leaders on Wednesday.
Kali Finley drove in a pair of runs and Franchesca Cartaya contribute with an RBI single for the Vikings (8-1 overall, 6-1 league).
Ashlee Ward struck out nine for the Lions (6-2, 5-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, INDIAN RIVER 0
Emma Schafer christened the Spartans’ new turf field with a no-hitter in a crossover victory over the Warriors (2-3, 2-2) in Adams.
Colleen Davis homered and drove in two runs, while Zoe Moroughan added two hits and three RBIs for South Jefferson (7-1, 7-0).
ALEXANDRIA 18, LYME 6
Kylie Felder posted a home run and two singles as the Purple Ghosts pulled away from the Indians in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Felicity Roberts added three singles and double for Alexandria (5-1, 4-1), which scored 11 runs in the sixth inning.
Karyssa Parker doubled and drove in a run for Lyme (4-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 9, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7
Natalie Gibbons belted a two-run home run and tripled as she drove in three runs in a “D” Division win over the Panthers (2-4) in Sackets Harbor.
Isabella Cuva went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Sackets Harbor (4-5).
COPENHAGEN 19, LAFARGEVILLE 16
Riley Pierce’s six RBIs as the Golden Knights scored their first win of the season in a “D” Division slugfest with the Red Knights in LaFargeville.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick plated three runs for Copenhagen (1-6, 1-5).
Josie Barton singled three times and drove in three runs for LaFargeville (1-6, 1-5).
BASEBALL
WATERTOWN 12, CARTHAGE 9
Preston Soluri went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as the Cyclones beat the Comets in an “A” Division matchup at Carthage.
Eric Sanders supplied four hits and three RBIs for Watertown (4-5, 4-3).
Alex Mono double for Carthage (3-4, 1-3).
BEAVER RIVER 16, SOUTH LEWIS 5
Jonah Shearer, Sam Bush and Jonah Mullin each collected two hits and all three drove in three runs each as the Beavers downed the Falcons in a “C” Division game in Boonville.
Beaver River (8-2, 7-1), which totaled 10 hits, scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take control.
Cody Spann went 3-for-3 with a walk to pace South Lewis (1-6).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 20, GENERAL BROWN 1 (5)
Brayden Mason went 3-for-4 and Owen Johnson doubled twice and drove in two runs to propel the Vikings past the Lions in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Brayden Wiley (double), Wyatt Parliament (double) Connor MacKay and Jackson Ludlow totaled two hits each for Thousand Islands (7-2) against General Brown (1-6).
Ludlow tossed a two-hitter, striking out 11, in the game which was shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 25, SACKETS HARBOR 10 (5)
Kyle Moyer and Nicholas Flagg each double, tripled and drove in five runs as the Panthers downed the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Jeremy McGrath chipped in with three hits for Belleville Henderson (4-4).
Tyler Green led Sackets Harbor (2-5, 2-4) with two hits.
COPENHAGEN 11, SANDY CREEK 1
Cody Powis threw a complete game, one-hitter as the Golden Knights defeated the Comets (1-8) in a crossover matchup in Copenhagen.
Clayton Parkin doubled and drove in two runs for Copenhagen (6-4, 5-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 16, CARTHAGE 11
Trinity Stowell logged five goals and two assists as the Lions beat the Comets in Frontier League play at Dexter.
Bailey Thomas generated a goal and five assists, reaching 200 for her career, while Rachel Black notched a hat trick for General Brown (5-3, 4-2).
McKenna Kobler paced Carthage (0-8, 0-6) with four goals.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 83, WATERTOWN 56
Joeseph Raap, Hector Ramos and Manuel Gonzalez each won two individual events as the Warriors topped the host Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Raap swept the 100-meter and 400 hurdles, Ramos won the 1,600 and 3,200 and Gonzalez got victories in the 800 and the pole vault for Indian River (3-0).
Dominic Gist picked up wins in the 100, 200 and long jump for Watertown (1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.