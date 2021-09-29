MASSENA — Holden Woods scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Ryan Warchol stopped eight shots for the Blue Devils (5-2-1 overall, 4-1 division).
Colin Patterson made five saves for Massena (7-2, 5-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Connor Foster scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Larries (3-6, 3-4) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Andrew Lamora, Charlie Dow and Landon Cardona also scored for the Larries.
Gage Halavin and Lucas Bowen scored for the Panthers (0-7).
CHATEAUGAY 6, St. REGIS FALLS 0
Walker Martin scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Bulldogs past the Saints (1-5, 1-4) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Xavier Lamica, Pete Reynolds, Owen Rockhill and Sam Breault also scored for Chateaugay (4-5, 4-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Brayden Richmond scored two consecutive goals in the second half, including tallying the deciding goal in the game’s 55th minute as Belleville Henderson rallied to defeat South Lewis in a Frontier League crossover game in Belleville.
Nicholas Flagg scored earlier in the second half to tie the game and Kyle Moyer added a goal for the unbeaten Panthers (10-0, 9-0). Goalie Jeremy McGrath made five saves.
Jacob Worden scored for the Falcons (3-7, 2-6).
Belleville Henderson will play at Lyme at 7 p.m. on Friday in a “D” Division showdown.
LYME 7, BEAVER RIVER 1
Derrike Goutremout scored two goals and assisted on another as the Indians defeated the Beavers in a division crossover game in Chaumont.
Derek Radley and Aiden Linkroum each contributed a goal and an assist for Lyme (7-1), and goalie Evan Froelich made five saves.
Goalie Sawyer Schwendy was credited with 21 saves for Beaver River (2-7, 2-6).
LOWVILLE 5, CARTHAGE 2
Christian Dunckel tallied two goals and an assist and Espen Matuszczak scored a pair of goals as the Red Raiders defeated the Comets in a division crossover match in Lowville.
Peyton Matuszczak contributed a goal and an assist for Lowville (6-3, 4-3) and goalie Colton Simpson made three saves.
Gage Marino and Sebastian Russell scored a goal each for Carthage (5-5, 1-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 1, ALEXANDRIA 0
Austin Griner scored the game’s lone goal, with Evan Sova assisting, as the Patriots (2-6, 2-5) edged the Purple Ghosts (3-6) in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
IMMACULATE HEART 5, GENERAL BROWN 3
The Cavaliers (1-3) defeated the Lions (3-7-1) in a nonleague game in Dexter.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSENA 4, POTSDAM 0
Libby Rogers scored two goals to lead the Red Raiders past the Sandstoners (2-7, 2-5) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Jeanelle Burke and Aliyah Bingham also scored for Massena (9-0, 8-0) and Sabella Cromie made four saves for the shutout.
n In other unreported NAC games, Canton beat Gouverneur 5-0 in a Central Division boys soccer game and Lisbon beat Morristown 4-0 in a West Division girls game.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MALONE SWEEPS
Watson Chodat finished first overall to lead Malone (5-0) to a 15-45 win over host Potsdam and a win over an incomplete team from Salmon River (0-3-1).
Potsdam (1-3) also defeated Salmon River.
Cayde Lazore-Jacobs was second for Salmon River, followed by Gunner Mitchell.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MALONE TAKES TWO
Emily Perham finished second overall to lead Malone (4-1) past incomplete teams from host Potsdam and Salmon River (0-2-2).
Millicent Dean was the overall winner for Potsdam (0-3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Mackenzie Lane supplied eight kills as Malone produced a 25-15, 25-9, 25-6 sweep of Brushton-Moira (0-6, 0-4) in an East Division match in Brushton.
Alyx St. Hilaire added six aces for Malone (8-0, 5-0).
n In other unreported volleyball matches, Potsdam beat Clifton-Fine 3-1 and Massena swept OFA 3-0.
