NORWOOD — Nate Wyatt produced a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals as the LaFargeville boys basketball team beat Norwood-Norfolk, 45-31, in a nonleague game Friday afternoon.

Jefferson Smith added six points for the Red Knights (2-6), who picked up their first win since the opener Nov. 25.

