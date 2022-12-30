NORWOOD — Nate Wyatt produced a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals as the LaFargeville boys basketball team beat Norwood-Norfolk, 45-31, in a nonleague game Friday afternoon.
Jefferson Smith added six points for the Red Knights (2-6), who picked up their first win since the opener Nov. 25.
The Flyers dropped to 1-6 overall.
WHITESBORO 42, WATERTOWN 41
Kyle Meier led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Warriors edged the Cyclones in nonleague play at Marcy.
Anthony Dorozynski, Jake Morris and Dan Morris each scored seven points for Whitesboro (3-4).
Seth Charlton and Patrick Duah each scored 12 points for Watertown (4-6).
HEUVELTON 65, BEEKMANTOWN 50
Tournament MVP Connor Ashlaw racked up 34 points as the Bulldogs won the final of the Al Gutterson Tournament over the Eagles in Heuvelton.
Nathan Mashaw added 17 points for Heuvelton (6-1).
Josh Sand paced Beekmantown (5-1) with 14 points.
OFA 71, LISBON 66
Shea Polniak logged 29 points as the Blue Devils earned the victory in the consolation game of the Al Gutterson Tournament at Heuvelton.
Justice McIntyre scored 14 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-6).
Conner Flack netted 24 points while Cooper Rutherford added 23 points for Lisbon (2-6).
HARRISVILLE 70, SACKETS HARBOR 60
Tournament MVP Tanner Sullivan netted 30 points as the Pirates beat the Patriots in the championship game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament Thursday at Sackets Harbor.
Nolan Sullivan chipped in 14 points for Harrisville (9-0).
Austin Griner totaled 17 points for Sackets Harbor (7-1).
CHATEAUGAY 57, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 49
Jacob Johnston netted 26 points as the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in the consolation game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament on Thursday in Sackets Harbor.
Walker Martin scored 13 points for Chateaugay (6-2).
Brandon Dodge netted 18 points for Belleville Henderson (6-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 48, BISHOP GRIMES 36
All-tournament selection Michaela Delles scored 24 points as the Warriors won the More Than a Game Tournament final over the Cobras in Syracuse.
Allison LaMora netted nine points while tournament most outstanding player Ravan Marsell contributed eight points for Indian River (9-1).
Aaliyah Zachery scored 15 points for Bishop Grimes (3-6).
WATERTOWN 39, HERMON-DEKALB 38
Ariana Verdi supplied 15 points as the Cyclones held off the Green Demons for a nonleague victory at Jefferson Community College.
Jommy Fasehun collected 11 points for Watertown (4-5).
Natalie Appel scored 15 points for Hermon-DeKalb (5-3).
GOUVERNEUR 49, MADRID-WADDINGTON 37
Lia Canell notched 14 points as the Wildcats topped the Yellowjackets in a nonleague matchup at Madrid.
Elizabeth Riutta added 13 points for Gouverneur (8-0).
Lane Ruddy and Hailey Marcellus each scored eight points for Madrid-Waddington (5-3).
LISBON 72, POTSDAM 45
Allison Bell poured in 33 points as the Golden Knights downed the Sandstoners in a nonleague game at Lisbon.
Rachel LaRock provided 19 points for Lisbon (4-4).
Salwa Hmyene totaled 21 points for Potsdam (4-4).
PLATTSBURGH 27, MASSENA 20
Natalie Battinelli scored eight points as the Hornets beat the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Plattsburgh.
Cora Long and Isabel DeTulleo each added six points for Plattsburgh (5-3).
Chyler Richards was the game’s top scorer with 11 points for Massena (2-4).
BOYS HOCKEY
SARANAC CENTRAL 6, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Zach O’Connell scored twice as the Chiefs defeated the Larries in a nonleague game at Brasher Falls.
Nolan Miner contributed a goal and two assists for Saranac Central (2-1-2).
Charlie Dow and Andrew LaMora each scored for St. Lawrence (1-5).
