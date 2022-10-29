BOONVILLE — Beaver River junior Conner Zehr and South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi each won their respective races at the John Bernard Invitational on Saturday at Adirondack High School.
Zehr captured the boys Division I race with a time of 17 minutes, 9.9 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Teammates Mason Zehr was fifth, Tyler Bolliver finished 12th and Ethan Moore 14th.
Indian River’s Hector Ramos finished sixth and Elijah Johnston was ninth. In the Division 2 race, the South Jeff trio of Josh Matteson (10th), Spencer Purvis (13th), Tim Renzi (16th) Eugene Renzi (18th) and Connor May (19th) also made strong showings.
In the girls D2 race, Renzi recorded a time of 19:55.3 on the 5k course. Freshman teammates Carley Worden and Reese Roberts were second and fourth, respectively. Chole Abbott (10th), Hannah Hathway (11th) and Sophia Watts (17th) each also made the top-20.
Eighth-grader Greta Kuhl of Beaver River was seventh in the girls D1 race. Grace Davis (13th) and Lauren Brandt (15th) also made the top 20. Watertown’s Katelyn Davis took 16th.
BOOMHOWER ninTH IN DIVING
Watertown’s Augusta Boomhower finished ninth in the Section 3 Class A diving competition at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Boomhower scored an 11-dive total of 336.75 points and teammate Madison Adderley was 10th with 328.20. Kaitlyn Carroll of Cicero-North Syracuse won the event with 468.15.
Both qualified for Tuesday’s state diving qualifier.
Colden Hardy scored six touchdowns, including the game’s first four, to lead Massena (4-4) past the Huskies in a Section 10 Class B semifinal at Malone.
Hardy rushed for 342 yards on 33 carries, including scoring runs of 53, 43 and 30 yards.
Logan Peck threw for 175 yards for Malone (4-4).
