BOONVILLE — Beaver River junior Conner Zehr and South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi each won their respective races at the John Bernard Invitational on Saturday at Adirondack High School.

Zehr captured the boys Division I race with a time of 17 minutes, 9.9 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Teammates Mason Zehr was fifth, Tyler Bolliver finished 12th and Ethan Moore 14th.

