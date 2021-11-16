Longtime soccer coach Terry Burgess is returning to Immaculate Heart Central to coach the sport.
Burgess, who worked his final game as the South Jefferson girls soccer coach last month, was announced as the head coach for the IHC boys soccer coach Tuesday by IHC.
Burgess coached the IHC girls soccer team for 20 years, from 1979-99, recording a total record of 226-126-47, leading the Cavaliers to six Frontier League titles and two Section 3 Class C crowns, according to IHC. Burgess also taught at the school.
Burgess then moved on to South Jefferson to teach and coach and had led the Spartans girls squad for 21 years, putting together a 232-132-23 record with six more Frontier League titles. Burgess has amassed 458 girls soccer wins, second all-time in Section 3 history, only behind current Lowville head coach Leo Sammon. He’s among the top 20 winningest girls soccer coaches in state history.
“I’m thrilled to be able to welcome Caoch Burgess back home to IHC,” said IHC athletic director Jared Wilson in a statement on the school’s Facebook page. “Coach Burgess brings a resume and level of coaching expertise that is unumatched by most coaches — not only in Section 3 but in all of New York State.”
IHC’s boys squad does not play in the Frontier League but follows an independent-league schedule. The program has partnered with Black Rock Soccer Academy in western Massachusetts to help fill its roster and play teams throughout the state.
“As we continue to rebuild our varsity boys soccer program here at IHC, as well as enhance our Black Rock Soccer Academy, I can’t think of a better person to get the job done working alongside coach Craig Wilkinson (the Black Rock Academy head coach),” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.