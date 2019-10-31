CHITTENANGO — Even 110 minutes of soccer couldn’t decide an outcome between Copenhagen and Fabius-Pompey in a Section 3 semifinal Wednesday night.
But after regulation and four overtime periods of scoreless play, the Golden Knights rose to the occasion to advance — just barely.
Second-seeded Copenhagen edged past third-seeded Fabius-Pompey, 4-3, on penalty kicks to prevail in a Class D girls soccer sectional semifinal at Chittenango High School.
Aubree Smykla, Morgan Smith, Raegan Dalrymple and Chelsea Hancock each scored a penalty kick goal for the Golden Knights, with Hancock converting on her attempt in the sixth round to help secure a trip to the Section 3 final.
Senior goalie Olivia Buckley made 12 saves and made a stop in the shootout round for Copenhagen (16-0-3).
“It was very crazy, very nerve-wracking,” Buckley said.
“She’s awesome,” Hancock, a senior defender, said of Buckley.
The Golden Knights advance to the Class D sectional final to face top-seeded Poland at 5:30 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.
After two 10-minute overtime periods and a pair of five-minute sudden-victory periods, both teams remained scoreless.
There were five total shots on goal in overtime, with Copenhagen generating four of them.
In the shootout, the Golden Knights’ Brooke Smykla and Riley Dalrymple each rang shots off the left and right goal post, respectively.
“I think this one just came down to sheer desire,” Copenhagen coach Charity Smykla said. “And after our first two shooters missed, I think our team rallied and said ‘this isn’t what’s going to happen’ and decided they weren’t ready to let it end.”
Aubree Smykla, Smith and Raegan Dalrymple each tallied in the third through fifth rounds, respectively, with Raegan scoring into the lower left side of the net.
“It’s awesome,” Raegan said. “I was pretty nervous, but I was able to calm myself down and I knew I could do it.”
“We’ve been practicing them, so we were prepared,” Hancock said of penalty kicks.
But Fabius-Pompey’s Kinsey Moll converted in the fifth round as her drive bounced off the goal post and in to force sudden victory.
In the sixth round, Hancock calmly sent her ball into the right side of the net for Copenhagen and then her counterpart, Alyna Beardslee, drove the ball wide right on her attempt to secure the shootout for the Golden Knights.
“It was pretty intense, but you just shut it out,” Hancock said. “You’re in the moment youself and you just try and get it done. I was thinking, ‘I need to make this, this needs to go in.’”
“I think they battled so hard all game,” Charity Smykla said. “We didn’t want to let it come down to PKs, but when it did, we responded when we had to.”
The Golden Knights came close to breaking through in regulation as Allison Best broke in alone early in the second half, but her shot hit the left goal post.
Lexi Durocher and Megan Gagnier also converted in the second and fourth rounds of the shootout, respectively, for the Falcons (14-2-2).
“They’re a great team,” Charity Smykla said of Fabius-Pompey. “And they did a great job against us, it was hard for us to get through there.”
With the outcome, Copenhagen also recorded the 11th shutout of the season.
“I think defensively, we just tried to shut them down so they couldn’t build anything off us,” Hancock said.
“We know how to back each other up,” Raegan said. “So we know how to work with each other and we can always count on each other.”
The Golden Knights haven’t allowed a goal in sectional play, as they defeated Madison, 3-0, and Remsen, 2-0, both on their home field, to reach the semifinal.
Copenhagen advances to its first Section 3 final since the school won the state championship in 2015.
“I’m proud to be a part of this team,” Hancock said. “It’s awesome, it’s a great feeling, you can’t match it.”
SOUTH LEWIS BOYS OUSTED
The top-seeded South Lewis boys soccer team and fourth-seeded Westmoreland/Oriskany battled to a 2-2 tie through overtime, but the Bulldogs advanced on penalty kicks, in a Class C semifinal at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Westmoreland/Oriskany (14-4-1) outscored South Lewis, 3-1, in the shootout.
Cam Evans scored a pair of goals in regulation for the Falcons (15-2-1), with Jacob Worden and Matt Skroupa assisting on the goals.
Goalie Cory Millard finished with three saves for South Lewis, which won the Section 3 Class C title last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.