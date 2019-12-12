Copenhagen junior Brooke Smykla and Hammond senior Kelsey Bennett each have been named to the state girls soccer Class D first team to top area north country athletes.
Smykla, who scored 32 goals and added 16 assists for the Golden Knights this past season, and Bennett, who supplied 42 goals and 17 assists for the Red Devils, each were selected by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) as the sole first-team selections for the north country.
Bennett helped lead Hammond to the state Class D semifinals in November and was named the Times’ All-North MVP for Northern Athletic Conference schools. Smykla won mention on the Times All-North second team.
Bennett’s teammate, Avery Kenyon, placed on the state Class D second team. Kenyon also made the Times’ All-North first team after supplying 33 goals and 25 assists for the Red Devils.
LaFargeville senior midfielder Kamryn Barnes, a Times All-North first team pick, also was selected to the Class D second team. Barnes provided 25 goals for the Red Knights last season.
Edwards-Knox’s Abby Hart and Chateaugay’s Chloe Champagne both made the all-state Class D third team. Hart was a Times All-North first team pick and Champagne an second-team pick.
In Class B, Times All-North Frontier League MVP Hannah Freeman of Lowville led the way for area players with a second-team selection on the all-state team. Freeman finished with 25 goals and 10 assists for the Red Raiders last year.
Kate O’Neil of Immaculate Heart Central finished on the state Class C third team. O’Neil, a Times All-North first teamer at forward, recorded 12 goals and nine assists.
Thousand Islands junior Kennady Amo and Brushton-Moira senior Chloe Van Ness each made the Class C fourth team.
