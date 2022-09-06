HEUVELTON — Katie Cunningham scored all three goals to lead the Heuvelton girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Lisbon in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday.
Allison Trathen shut out the Golden Knights (1-1-1 overall, 0-1-1 division) playing goal instead of her usual sweeper position.
Heuvelton improved to 1-1-1 and 1-0.
EDWARDS-KNOX 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Rylee Typhair scored two goals to lift the Cougars past the Demons (0-1) in a West Division game in Russell.
Lily Lottie also scored for the Cougars (1-1, 1-0). Kristy Thompson made three saves for the shutout.
MASSENA 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Joey Phillips and Gabby Laughlin both scored two goals as the Red Raiders defeated the Flyers (0-3, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Dani-Lyn Burke also scored for Massena (1-0), and Makayla Sunderland made three saves for the shutout.
Lindy Betrus scored off a pass from Danielle Emerson in overtime to send the Sandstoners past the Huskies (0-3, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Emma Fields stopped three shots for the Sandstoners (3-0, 2-0).
Tekaieren’t Tabor made 12 saves to lead the Shamrocks over the Blue Devils (0-2-1, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Lindsey Durant scored both goals for Salmon River (2-1, 1-1).
In another game, Canton beat Gouverneur in overtime, 2-1.
ST. LAWRENCE 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Jacob Evans scored three goals in his first varsity game to lead St. Lawrence Central past Brushton-Moira (0-1) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Zach Strawser and Charlie Dow also scored for the Larries (1-0). Connor Provost made three saves for the shutout.
In another game, Malone lost a nonleague game to Peru, 9-1.
