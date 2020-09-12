High school soccer received the green light on Friday from Section 3 to practice and play games this season.
But it’s already certain the sport will have a different look this fall when it gets under way with a condensed schedule likely in the works and players required to wear masks during competition. And if games are indeed played, they will be held before a limited amount of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While Section 3 approved lower-risk fall sports of soccer, cross country, tennis and swimming to be able to practice and compete this year, it is not an entirely done deal as far as the Frontier League is concerned.
“It seems like once a decision’s made, then another decision is made behind closed doors and then another decision is made,” General Brown coach Phil Jenner said. “So my poor son (David) is a senior, so he’s up, he’s down, so I’m not even saying anything about soccer to him anymore. It’s all crazy.”
The league plans to meet with the superintendents from around the league Monday morning, where each school will provide information on how its district will pursue fall sports. They could decide to start Sept. 21 or delay the season.
“Section 3 is allowing us to play, but the Frontier League still has to decide if they want us to play,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said. “So I believe they’re going to take the weekend and then have another meeting on Monday and they’ll decide then.”
“That’s encouraging, I didn’t know which way it was going to go,” Lowville girls soccer coach Leo Sammon said. “Everything seems to be up in the air, so you don’t really know what’s exactly going to happen. But I just want our kids to be able to go out and have some sort of season and experience that, especially our seniors.”
Following the Monday morning meeting with superintendents, the Frontier League executive committee will meet around 12:30 p.m.
“I think the league is going to sit down and talk about details,” Sammon said. “I can’t imagine being the superintendents or the athletic directors trying to come up with what protocols and how we’re going to do this, it’s very difficult.”
Coaches and teams are still looking for clarity and hoping it will come in the next week.
“It’s positive only because the boys want to play,” Jenner said. “But you have to look at the big picture and that is, we want everyone to be safe. Are the referees going to be willing to work? What are going to be the guidelines that we follow during games?”
“It very much is unprecedented,” Heckman said. “I’m optimistic, you have to be at this stage.”
Teams can begin practice Sept. 21, but each team will have to hold 10 practices before it will be allowed to begin its season schedule.
This places the start of actual games during the first week of October. Section 3 also said league games can be played only until Oct. 18, leaving a narrow window for competition.
“So we’re looking at a compacted season with two or three games a week, probably more likely three games a week,” Heckman said.
“That’s what I was told and obviously our schedule will be reduced,” Sammon said. “But it kind of gets back to the emphasis of what sports are all about — the chance for the kids to be together, work together and then we’ll get a chance to play. We might actually appreciate this season more than other seasons in the past, because everything’s up in the air and just be happy and grateful for what we’re able to do.”
After Oct. 18, teams can play nonleague games or games against teams outside the area — but Section 3 playoffs won’t be held.
“My fear is that we’ll start playing and then there’s going to be an outbreak of COVID in the schools, so we have to stop,” Heckman said. “So I don’t know if we’ll be able to continue in the spring, there’s a lot of questions.”
Social distancing will be practiced not only on the sidelines during games, but at team practices.
“Just the separation even in practice, how your approaching talking to them as a group and how they’re going to be spaced out on the field, it’s going to be different,” Sammon said. “But we have the ability to adapt and when we get to play, that’s the best thing about it. There will just be things that we have to take care of, which is OK.”
One new development that will affect the high school season is players will have to wear masks during games, according to Jenner.
“There have been some basic things that have been given, like players have to wear a mask during the game,” Jenner said. “And after 20 minutes, there will be a mandatory mask break, like you would treat it if it was a game where it was very warm, you would take a water break after 20 minutes. So that’s very similar to what they would do in a heat situation.”
High school soccer games are made up of 80 minutes of regulation of play, including 40 minutes in each half.
“It will be, the thing that concerns me is wearing masks on the field,” Heckman said. “I played when I was in high school and college and I never had to wear a mask, so this is totally new to me and I know it is for the players. I don’t really know how it will turn out for the players.”
“I read the stuff from the state and I was under the assumption that they have to wear masks when they’re out there practicing and playing in games, too,” Sammon said.
Jenner, who is also a soccer official on the field, has some concerns with players wearing masks.
“But players having to wear a mask and training in a mask, if that’s what we have to do to play, so be it,” Jenner said. “But then again, as a coach it’s very hard to plan for something that you don’t even know that you’re going to have, so you plan for it, but at the same time, it seems like it’s all for nothing. With some schools dropping out, I don’t know what other schools are playing, I have no idea.
“But if we play a 10-game season and it was safe, I would be fine with that, if it was safe. But, what’s the definition of safe right now?”
Another possible issue once competition begins is transportation of players on school buses to games.
“I know that just going to school for the kids, they have a lot less students on the bus,” Heckman said. “But I’m not sure for the games, because we’ll have anywhere from 20 to 24 players on my team. I don’t know what the school buses are carrying for students, but I think it’s probably less than that.”
Yet another potential issue is the availability of game officials, especially with so many games packed into the Frontier League’s schedule.
Coaches have been in contact with their players through social media, phone calls, texting and online.
“I have 12 seniors returning and they’ve played since they were eight years old together,” Heckman said. “So they’re eager to play, they want to compete and I want to see them be successful.”
