TURIN — Eighth-grader Abby Greene converted a penalty kick with three minutes, 43 seconds to go into the fourth overtime as the No. 16 South Lewis girls soccer team outlasted No. 17 Thousand Islands, 1-0, in a Section 3 Class C first-round game Tuesday.
South Lewis (8-8) moves on to play at top-seeded and unbeaten Sauquoit Valley in a second-round game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Thousand Islands finishes the season at 5-8-2.
TULLY 4, SANDY CREEK 0
Mary Babbage scored twice as the No. 15 Black Knights blanked the No. 15 Comets (4-9-1) in a Section 3 Class C first-round game in Tully.
Emma Byrne and Gloria Flatt also added goals for Tully (7-7), which play second-seeded Immaculate Heart Central in second-round match slated for 6 p.m. Thursday.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6, OTSELIC VALLEY 0
Kennady Billman posted three goals and two assists as the seventh-seeded Panthers routed the No. 10 Vikings (4-6-2) in a Class D first-round game at Belleville,
Raegan Riordan collected two goals and an assist for Belleville Henderson (9-5-1), which travels to second-seeded Poland for a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
COPENHAGEN 2, HAMILTON 1
Reagan Dalrymple and Aubree Smykla each got goals as the eighth-seeded Golden Knights edged the No. 9 Emerald Knights in a Class D first-round matchup in Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll made three saves for Copenhagen (9-7-1), which next plays at top-seeded Bishop Ludden in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Logan Lange netted a goal for Hamilton (5-9-1).
BOYS SOCCER
CENTRAL SQUARE 7, INDIAN RIVER 0
Bryce Koagel totaled three goals and two assists and Tyler Colton tallied three goals and an assist as the sixth-seeded Redhawks defeated the 11th-seeded Warriors in a Section 3 Class A first-round game in Central Square.
Joe Raap was credited with 22 saves for Indian River (6-10).
Central Square (10-6) advances to play at Watertown at 6 p.m. on Friday in a quarterfinal.
